BBC medical drama Holby City resumes filming with Covid-19 special

BBC medical drama Holby City resumes filming with Covid-19 special
Holby City S22 – Ep22
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 16:32 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Filming has resumed on Holby City, and the show will return with a special episode that sees the hospital gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC has announced.

The special episode will see Holby City’s CEO Max (Jo Martin) wrestle to keep the hospital in control and her staff safe as the pandemic takes hold.

It will also see Max clash with Ric (Hugh Quarshie), as he has lost all trust in her, and the crisis begins to take its toll on Max and the Holby City staff.

The Holby City production team has developed comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the series is made safely and social distancing will be adhered to in accordance with current Government guidelines.

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama at BBC Studios, said: “It’s with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City.

“We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic – and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.”

The BBC One soap will return to screens later this year, with slightly shorter episodes at 40 minutes long.

More in this section

image005.jpg Waterford's Declan de Barra to executive-produce prequel series for Netflix hit 'The Witcher'
Sentebale Audi Concert 2019 - London David Harewood: The UK's television & film industry is 'not here' to support Black actors
Peter Green death Jeremy Spencer remembers Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green: ‘I owe him a lot’
holbyplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices