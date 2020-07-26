5 TV shows for the week ahead

1 |monday| ANTHONY

Jimmy McGovern has created a fictionalised drama around the unprovoked killing of black teenager Anthony Walker in Liverpool in 2005.

BBC One, 10.10pm

2 |tuesday| Saoi na Chathaoir

It’s the turn of sports Evanne Ní Chuilinn to reflect on various moments of her life.

RTÉOne, 7.30pm

3 |wednesday| Grey’s Anatomy

The season finale brings its customary twists and huge plot progressions.

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

4 | thursday| Imagine

A look at the work of celebrated dance choreographer Kate Prince.

BBC One, 11.15pm

5 |friday| The British Academy Television Awards

Chernobyl and Fleabag should do well, while Graham Norton and the Derry Girls fly the flag for Ireland.