The Young Offenders recap: Loveable Leeside rogues bask in pre-Covid normality

In hindsight, it was a genius decision. Summer 2019, the world is basking in relative normality, blissfully unaware of what's brewing in Wuhan.

Somebody suggests that, instead of the usual stint of filming one run of episodes, The Young Offenders should actually make two seasons during the summer in Cork.

So, as other shows struggle with lockdowns and other Covid restrictions, the loveable Leeside rogues are able to fill the scheduling gap with the six episodes of season three.

Here's a recap on the first instalment of the one they prepared earlier.

The story

Episode one revolved around a caper conceived by Billy Murphy. Picture: Miki Barlok

For Conor and Jock, the situation was complicated by the fact that they were minding baby Star for the day.

Solution? Ah just bring her along for her first ickle robbery.

New faces

The end of last season brought the arrival of baby Star, and she looks like she'll be living up to her name through this series.

Of course, practical considerations and strict regulations ensure it's not always easy to work with a baby on set, but the fact that Star is actually played by two junior actors - twins Penny and Nola Richardson – made the job easier all round.

You may have seen Aidan O'Hare recently alongside Natalie Portman as a Washington politico in the TV broadcast of the film Jackie, but he was back on home turf here to play crooked lorry driver Paul.

What's that tune?

The Young Offenders has already won plenty praise for the exposure it has given to Irish artists, and the stat-bots at Shazam during episode one may have noticed a spike in searches that returned the answer 'Stupid Kid' by Cork band Sultans of Ping.

Locations

Lads!! Are ya all ok? Stay safe! When dis is all over we'll get back on our bench!! pic.twitter.com/94KrVq7hKd — The Young Offenders (@YoungOffenders_) April 4, 2020

As usual, Dublin Hill and Mayfield were used for the houses of the main characters, while much of the main action took place around the EZ Living furniture shop on Blarney Street.

Best gag

Picture: Miki Barlok

A panicked Jock hands the phone to Conor to pretend he's the infant.

Putting on his best baby voice, he mumbles a garbled “How's it going?”.

Name that film

While explaining his confused account to Sgt Healy, driver Paul attempts to quote a classic movie line.

“Keyser Soze... the greatest trick the devil ever played was it wasn't him at all.” It's a peculiar version of what was said in The Usual Suspects.

Ultimate Cork moment

When they're all safe and happy at home again, proud dad Jock has Star in his arms as he points to Shandon and spins the story that's been told to generations of Leeside children, about how the fish on top is made of solid gold.

Dowcha boy!