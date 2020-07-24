Scene & Heard: Film, TV, Music, and Art for the Weekend ahead

MUSIC NEWS:

It has been a bad week for the music world, with the announcement of the cancellation of Gavin James's drive-in gigs, and the final edition of Q magazine.

Mr James was to begin his long-planned concerts tonight in Limerick, followed by Curraheen in Cork next week, and their cancellation will have knock-on effects such as the undermining of audience confidence at a time when promoters are trying to sell tickets for some gigs in autumn and next year.

The demise of Q magazine wouldn't be totally unexpected in such a precarious era for the printed music press, but the publisher behind the long-running music magazine signalled that the Covid crisis had exacerbated the situation.

In more-positive news, Songs from An Empty Room' airs on RTÉ2 tomorrow night, featuring performances from various Irish artists.

James Vincent McMorrow, Picture This, Soulé, etc are on the bill for the live-streamed concerts from such venues as Cyprus Avenue in Cork, the Olympia in Dublin, and the INEC in Killarney.

The gigs will raise funds for Minding Creative Minds and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians, as well as highlighting some of the problems faced by an industry in serious trouble due to the lack of gig opportunities.

TV PICKS:

The Young Offenders get the prestigious scheduling slot of Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One for the third series of their comedy.

Also tonight, music fans can turn to BBC Four for Rodney P’s Jazz Funk, a mini-history of the largely unheralded scene in the UK that gave us fab bands such as Imagination and Loose Ends.

On Sunday, TG4 has Lemmy, a documentary on the late Motorhead singer, while season two of Netflix superhero drama The Umbrella Academy is now available.

FILM TIPS:

Movies resume at Triskel in Cork this weekend, with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson starring in The Lighthouse.

Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson star in Robert Eggers' 'The Lighthouse'

Two showings on Friday and Saturday, at 3pm and 7.30pm. Next week's offering is a Portrait of A Lady on Fire, a romance set in 18th century France.

Mainstream cinemas are also open, and the lack of new summer blockbusters doesn't mean there aren't attractive options.

For instance, American indie film Saint Frances has been charming all round wiith its tale of a 34-year-old woman who gets a job nannying a six-year-old, only for the situation to get a bit complicated when she discovers she's pregnant.

Omniplex cinemas, including Mahon in Cork, also have a 228-minute version of Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring; Kerry actress Jessie Buckley in A Star is Born; and various Harry Potter films.

KILKENNY ARTS :

While much of next month's Kilkenny Arts Festival was scuppered by the virus, organisers have managed to include a number of live performances in a revamped programme that will be rolled out through August and September.

Among them are Stanley Townsend starring in a stage adaptation of the Solar Bones novel; two live concerts in St Canice’s Cathedral; and 20-minute performances by members of Irish Chamber Orchestra and Crash Ensemble for individuals or family units to experience on their own.

Various other online events make up the bulk of the rest of the programme.

VISUAL ART:

The creation of visual art is a pursuit that's carried on through the pandemic, and from tomorrow (Saturday), the National Gallery in Dublin has a new exhibition from three artists: handmade lace by Fiona Harrington, oil paintings by Cian McLoughlin and mixed media pieces by Eimear Murphy.