Scene & Heard: Trickle-back as venues begin to open 

MUSIC NEWS: It's a tough task for venue owners to plan anything, but premises that don't depend on bar licences have been able to open their doors over the past few weeks.

In Cork, the Kino has quickly sold out its reduced-capacity allocation for The Mary Wallopers (Friday, July 24), and Junior Brother (Saturday 25th), with other gigs planned for the cafe venue.

In the US, Tiktok rapper Megan Thee Stallion suffered gunshot wounds to her foot in an incident in Los Angeles earlier this week, but the exact circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Among the big releases this week is a new album from the artists formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. Gaslighter is the first album in 14 years from the band who are the biggest-selling female group ever in the US, and comes just a couple of weeks after dropping the 'Dixie' from their title.

That word is associated with the Mason–Dixon line that separated the slave-owning southern states from the rest of the US, and The Chicks said they didn't want any associations with racism.

It continues the progressive tendencies of an act who were widely castigated for their objections to the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

TV PICKS: Brad Pitt underlined what a good actor he is in sci-fi film Ad Astra, available on Sky Cinema today, while BBC Four tonight has Huey Morgan in Puerto Rico for his latest Latin Music Adventure.

Cue 'Despacito' and loadsa reggaeton, as well as a look at the island's older music genres.

Channel 4 could be your place of refuge tomorrow for a surprisingly good lineup of Saturday night films. First up is Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (9.15pm), followed by the excellent Jackie, starring Natalie Portman.

Fontaines DC caused a stir with their livestream earlier in the week for Other Voices: Courage, and the next TV broadcast in the series on Thursday will feature semi-Cork band The Murder Capital, recorded at the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse.

Read More Documentary on the Cork sisters whose shop was at the heart of IRA operations

THEATRE NIGHTS: It's obviously an ever-changing situation re Covid, but the Everyman in Cork has pencilled in a re-opening date of September 15.

The challenges faced by such venues are underlined by the fact that the 2m social-distancing rules means the auditorium's capacity is down to just 85.

In Dublin, the Abbey has launched a programme of nine theatre projects (five live, four digital) for the next few months. Among them are an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula; and performances of Patrick Kavanagh’s poem The Great Hunger; as well as a GAA-partnered take on the Bloody Sunday of 1920. Dublin Theatre Festival has also announced it will make timely use of the Theatre For One that was one of the highlights of last year's Cork Midsummer Festival.

The Theatre For One booth is being revived for the Dublin Theatre Festival. Picture: Clare Keogh

It looks something like a peepshow booth (it was partly inspired by such emporiums), and has one actor performing a short piece for one audience member.

VISUAL ART: Cork city's official motto is Statio Bene Fide Carinis (a safe harbour for ships), and the Crawford Art Gallery has used that theme to create an exhibition of maritime pieces.

Meanwhile, Ballymaloe in East Cork is the location for the Richard Scott Sculpture exhibition until the end of August, where €12,400 could buy you an impressive limestone piece by Michael Quane, or perhaps a €7,500 bronze by Adam Pomeroy.