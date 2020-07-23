Thursday's TV highlights: Other Voices and Frankie Boyle Live

Here are the top picks for what's on the box tonight.
Frankie Boyle.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 08:49 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Madeleine McCann: The Hunt for the Prime Suspect 

Virgin One, 9pm 

Seen last week on ITV, this show looks at developments which have focused on a German national who was in Portugal around the time of the British child's disappearance.

Frankie Boyle Live: Excited for You to See and Hate This 

BBC Two, 10pm 

The Scottish comedian delivers his lines with a large dollop of bitter cynicism, and has probably overstepped the mark at times, but he's still one of the sharptest wits on the circuit. Recorded before lockdown.

Other Voices: Courage 

RTÉ One,11.30pm 

Includes recently-recorded sets from The Murder Capital, Neil Hannon and Cathy Davey.

