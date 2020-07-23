Thursday's TV highlights: Other Voices and Frankie Boyle Live

Virgin One, 9pm
Seen last week on ITV, this show looks at developments which have focused on a German national who was in Portugal around the time of the British child's disappearance.
BBC Two, 10pm
The Scottish comedian delivers his lines with a large dollop of bitter cynicism, and has probably overstepped the mark at times, but he's still one of the sharptest wits on the circuit. Recorded before lockdown.
RTÉ One,11.30pm
Includes recently-recorded sets from The Murder Capital, Neil Hannon and Cathy Davey.