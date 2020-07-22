A Light That Never Goes Out: Keelin Shanley’s memoir to be published posthumously

A memoir from former journalist Keelin Shanley will be published posthumously later this year.

Ms Shanley, a former Six One News anchor on RTÉ, died at the age of 51 earlier this year.

Before she died, Ms Shanley had been writing a memoir called A Light That Never Goes Out.

It will be published by Gill Books on October 2.

In the book’s introduction, Ms Shanley writes of her thoughts as she came to terms with her diagnosis of stage 4 breast cancer.

“I realised that I am still Keelin Shanley: I still am that person, in spite of everything.

“In spite of the wig, the scarves, the IV lines, the tests, mum, wife, news presenter, daughter, sister, stepdaughter – I am all of those things.

“And that’s why I decided to write this book: to remind me of who I am, and to leave those who love me something to hold on to.”

Commissioning Editor Deirdre Nolan said that Ms Shanley got in touch about the book in December last year.

“She was nearing the end and strongly felt she wanted to leave a record of her life behind and we were honoured to help her do so," said Ms Nolan.

Keelin Shanley's memoir, A Light That Never Goes Out, will be published by Gill Books in October

“It is so rare to have such an insight into what someone who is facing death is thinking and feeling, and despite the gravity of the situation she was facing, through her writing Keelin has managed to capture the fleeting beauty of life in way that is awe-inspiring and ultimately uplifting.”

A statement revealed that the title is play on the song ‘There is a Light That Never Goes Out’ by The Smiths.

They were one of her favourite bands when she first met her husband Conor Ferguson.

Mr Ferguson completed the final chapter of the book after his wife had passed away.

“Keelin lived such an extraordinary life, she has left behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. Keelin wasn’t prone to nostalgia, she was upfront and a “doer” from the very beginning.

“She always grabbed life by the reins and, as a result, didn’t have many regrets.

“Though we miss her every day and remember her in every moment, we hope that her remarkable story will inspire people to live life to the full and put the best foot forward, no matter what obstacles life presents.”