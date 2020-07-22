Dolores O'Riordan 'a massive presence still' in Cranberries, says Noel Hogan

Cranberries lead guitarist Noel Hogan has spoken about the grief he and his bandmates still feel following the death of Dolores O'Riordan two years ago.

Dolores' body was found in a London hotel where she drowned in a bath in January 2018.

In The End, the Limerick band's final album, was produced after her death and was nominated for best rock album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The album is a tribute to Dolores, who was 46 when she died.

Speaking on Ireland AM, Noel said it was strange attending the awards without her.

"You keep wondering what would she have made of this," he said.

"Even doing interviews you're [wondering] how would she answer that. She's such a massive presence still in all our lives."

Noel said the band is coming to terms with her loss.

"Like everything, time is a great healer. I know it's a cliche but it's actually true," he said.

It's still surreal. You don't believe it some days but obviously we become more accepting of it. You do what you can.

Noel also described the 'devastating' impact of Covid-19 on the music industry.

"From March everything was shut down and there's no sign of it ever coming back for the foreseeable future," he said.

"There's a knock-on with that, it's not just the musicians; you obviously have their families, the people who work with them, the crew and things like that. It's a massive industry. It takes a lot to get that person onto the stage. It's just been devastating to the music industry."

Earlier this year, the band's hit song 'Zombie' became the first Irish song to hit one billion views on YouTube. It is the sixth video from the 20th century to reach that milestone.

The song was written by Dolores O'Riordan as a protest song after the IRA bombings in Warrington in March 1993.

It was a number-one hit for the band in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany and Iceland as well as receiving the 'Best Song' at the 1995 MTV Europe awards.