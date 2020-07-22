Wednesday's TV Highlights: Go behind the scenes as Dublin hospital fights Covid-19

Future Health Care  shows how the delivery of healthcare in Ireland has radically changed in the wake of Covid-19. The programme reveals the lengths St James's Hospital in Dublin.
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 08:17 AM
Des O’Driscoll

RTÉ Investigates: Future Health Care 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

More behind-the-scenes filming from St James’s Hospital, Dublin, as the apparent pause in the pandemic means the facility gears up its treatment for other conditions.

We see how anti-Covid measures have reduced the capacity of the emergency department, and see some of the other protective measures being introduced through the hospital.

There's also a focus on the increased risks to staff, and the psychological impacts of Covid on both staff and patients.

Mrs America 

BBC Two, 9pm Cate Blanchett continues in her role as American conservative campaigner Phyllis Schlafly.

Being Frank: the Chris Sievey Story 

Sky Arts, 10pm 

Documentary on the Manchester man best known for his alter ego, featuring the papier-mache head of Frank Sidebottom.

Sport 

Man Utd v West Ham ( Sky Sports, kick-off 6pm) has the home side battling for a Champions League spot, while the visitors are safe from relegation. Later, it's Liverpool v Chelsea (Sky Sports, 8pm) with the Blues also looking to secure a top-four finish.

Fontaines DC: 'There was a longing for home'

