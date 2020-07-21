Tuesday's TV highlights: Ireland tries to get back Open for Business after Covid-19 shutdown

Open For Business

RTÉ One, 7pm

Musgrave CEO Noel Keeley is among the contributors to this new series on how various businesses should be preparing for the realities of operating in the Covid era.

The Victim

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

Decent four-part thriller seen last year on BBC. Though set in Scotland, there are obvious parallels to the Jamie Bulger case as it follows the trial of a grieving mother who is accused of making public the name and address of a man she believes killed her son 14 years previous. We see the consequences for both families involved in the case.

Sport

At any other time of the year, you'd bet the house on an away win in Watford v Man City (Sky Sports, 6pm), but for this the Hornets have more to fight for as they're still in danger of relegation, while the Manchester side already know they'll be finishing in second place. Can the home side get their first victory over City since 1989?

Elsewhere, Aston Villa v Arsenal (Sky Sports, 8pm) also features a home side in danger of dropping to the Championship.