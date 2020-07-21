Tuesday's TV highlights: Ireland tries to get back Open for Business after Covid-19 shutdown

Tuesday's TV highlights: Ireland tries to get back Open for Business after Covid-19 shutdown
Ella McSweeney and Richard Curran will present Open for Business on RTÉ One. Picture: Tony Kinlan
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 11:19 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Open For Business

RTÉ One, 7pm 

Musgrave CEO Noel Keeley is among the contributors to this new series on how various businesses should be preparing for the realities of operating in the Covid era.

The Victim

RTÉ One, 10.10pm 

 Decent four-part thriller seen last year on BBC. Though set in Scotland, there are obvious parallels to the Jamie Bulger case as it follows the trial of a grieving mother who is accused of making public the name and address of a man she believes killed her son 14 years previous. We see the consequences for both families involved in the case.

Sport 

At any other time of the year, you'd bet the house on an away win in Watford v Man City (Sky Sports, 6pm), but for this the Hornets have more to fight for as they're still in danger of relegation, while the Manchester side already know they'll be finishing in second place. Can the home side get their first victory over City since 1989? 

Elsewhere, Aston Villa v Arsenal (Sky Sports, 8pm) also features a home side in danger of dropping to the Championship.

Read More

Q Magazine to close after 34 years

More in this section

1d1b8cfe-647d-4239-9579-eb9441562646.png Author Josephine Cox dies aged 82
Lana Del Rey in Q Magazine Q Magazine to close after 34 years
Mick Flannery.jpg Cork's Mick Flannery to perform on RTÉ's 'Other Voices' this week

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices