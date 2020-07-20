Cork's Mick Flannery to perform on RTÉ's 'Other Voices' this week

Double platinum selling, singer-songwriter Mick Flannery will perform from The Crawford Art Gallery in Cork
Cork's Mick Flannery to perform on RTÉ's 'Other Voices' this week
Mick Flannery.
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 16:02 PM
Mairead Cleary

Double-platinum selling singer-songwriter and Blarney-man, Mick Flannery, will feature on this week's episode of RTÉ's 'Other Voices: Courage'. 

Veteran alternative folk musician, Mick Flannery has been wildly successful throughout his seventeen-year career, with last year's self-titled 6th album being no exception. It debuted at number one in Ireland was nominated for the RTE Choice Music Award for best Irish album.

The episode, which will be recorded tomorrow from the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork, will also feature Clare native SON (Susan O'Neil), who burst onto the music scene in 2018 with her debut album 'Found Myself Lost'. 

'Other Voices: Courage' has garnered an enthusiastic response since it's premiere in June, with performances from Fontaines D.C, James Vincent McMorrow and The Murder Capital proving a hit with audiences. 

The performance will be shown on RTÉ 2 this Thursday at 10.30pm and streamed live and free of charge tonight on Other Voices Youtube channel.

Read More

Monday TV Highlights: The Truman Show and Love/Hate with a whole load of sport

More in this section

1d1b8cfe-647d-4239-9579-eb9441562646.png Author Josephine Cox dies aged 82
Lana Del Rey in Q Magazine Q Magazine to close after 34 years
77243 Monday TV Highlights: The Truman Show and Love/Hate with a whole load of sport

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices