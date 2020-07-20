Cork's Mick Flannery to perform on RTÉ's 'Other Voices' this week

Double-platinum selling singer-songwriter and Blarney-man, Mick Flannery, will feature on this week's episode of RTÉ's 'Other Voices: Courage'.

Veteran alternative folk musician, Mick Flannery has been wildly successful throughout his seventeen-year career, with last year's self-titled 6th album being no exception. It debuted at number one in Ireland was nominated for the RTE Choice Music Award for best Irish album.

The episode, which will be recorded tomorrow from the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork, will also feature Clare native SON (Susan O'Neil), who burst onto the music scene in 2018 with her debut album 'Found Myself Lost'.

'Other Voices: Courage' has garnered an enthusiastic response since it's premiere in June, with performances from Fontaines D.C, James Vincent McMorrow and The Murder Capital proving a hit with audiences.

The performance will be shown on RTÉ 2 this Thursday at 10.30pm and streamed live and free of charge tonight on Other Voices Youtube channel.