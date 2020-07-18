Saturday TV Highlights: FA Cup action and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing top the bill

Sport: The first FA Cup semi-final features Arsenal v Man City (BT Sport, k/o 7.45pm). Earlier, Norwich v Burnley (Sky One, k/o 5.30pm) is the first game of the second-last round of matches in a Premier League that comes to an end next Sunday, July 26. In truth, there isn't a whole lot to play for here – the Canaries are already relegated, while the visitors are safely ensconced in mid-table.

The Open 2019: How Shane Won The Claret Jub, BBC 2, 6.15pm

While much of the focus was on Rory McIlroy at the British Open at Royal Portrush this week last year, Shane Lowry produced a stunning victory. James Nesbitt narrates this documentary on the Offaly man's triumph.

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer BBC One, 9.15pm

Pop star Anne-Marie and comedian Mo Gilligan feature among the guests, while Zara Larsson provides some music.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Channel 4, 9.15pm

Martin McDonagh had impressed with his early films, but in 2017 he took his career to another level with this look at the aftermath of a murder in small-town America. The 90-minute offering has the London-Irish man's trademark jet-black humour, though it definitely helped that the lines were delivered by an impressive cast that included Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Jackie Channel 4, 11.30pm

Natalie Portman stars as Jackie Kennedy in the second of two decent films on the British cnel tonight. Set soon after her husband's assassination, watch out for a supporting appearance from Cork actor Aidan O'Hare.