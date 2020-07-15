Question of Taste: Cork actor and musician Liam Heffernan answers our quick-fire questions

The former Glenroe star has a new musical project 
Question of Taste: Cork actor and musician Liam Heffernan answers our quick-fire questions
Liam Heffernan and Ricky Dineen of Big Boy Foolish.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 17:39 PM
Des O’Driscoll

Liam Heffernan is a Cork actor and musician. Best known for his role as Blackie in Glenroe, he is also one half of Big Boy Foolish, alongside Ricky Dineen. The duo recently released their first single 'Horsey'.

Best recent book you've read: Over Nine Waves by  Marie Heaney.  Beautifully written re-telling of Irish Myths and Legends. 

Best recent film: Arracht by Tomás Ó Súilleabháin.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen: Mám by Teac Damsa

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): Punishment of Luxury - Puppet Life (the complete recordings).

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you: 'Walking the Streets in the Rain' by Butch Moore.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): We were very fortunate getting to see top quality music every week in UCC Downtown Campus (The Arc) run by Elvera Butler.

Tell us about your TV viewing: I don’t have a TV.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: Saol ó Dheas on Raidio na Gaeltachta, and John Creedon on RTÉ Radio 1.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? Gang of Four, The Cure, and Five go Down to the Sea?

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter: Mickey Rourke, in a pub in LA.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? The Arc again. It was a special time and place.

You are king of the music biz for a day – what's your first decree? Creative Artists get paid, on an ongoing basis, with money and not the promise of “great exposure”.

More in this section

champions 7 (1).jpg B-Side the Leeside: Gina and 'You're the Greatest Lover' 
2.54561427.jpg Idris Elba: ‘Wow, this really was my life’
300c6e6c-a593-442f-b26d-1847b8e2902c.jpg Should you buy… Ghost Of Tsushima?

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices