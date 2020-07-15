Question of Taste: Cork actor and musician Liam Heffernan answers our quick-fire questions

Liam Heffernan is a Cork actor and musician. Best known for his role as Blackie in Glenroe, he is also one half of Big Boy Foolish, alongside Ricky Dineen. The duo recently released their first single 'Horsey'.
Over Nine Waves by Marie Heaney. Beautifully written re-telling of Irish Myths and Legends.
Arracht by Tomás Ó Súilleabháin.
Mám by Teac Damsa
Punishment of Luxury - Puppet Life (the complete recordings).
'Walking the Streets in the Rain' by Butch Moore.
We were very fortunate getting to see top quality music every week in UCC Downtown Campus (The Arc) run by Elvera Butler.
I don’t have a TV.
Saol ó Dheas on Raidio na Gaeltachta, and John Creedon on RTÉ Radio 1.
Gang of Four, The Cure, and Five go Down to the Sea?
Mickey Rourke, in a pub in LA.
The Arc again. It was a special time and place.
Creative Artists get paid, on an ongoing basis, with money and not the promise of “great exposure”.