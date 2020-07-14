IFTAs see record number of female nominations

In what has been described as an unprecedented period of success for Irish creative talent, the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has announced the 2020 IFTA Nominations for the Irish Academy Awards across 25 categories in Film and Drama.

Over the past few months, Irish Academy Members alongside a specialist jury panel of industry experts from around the world, have been busy putting together a shortlist of the best work from Irish films, performances, and achievements.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no physical IFTA Awards Ceremony until April 2021. However, the Academy is currently finalising plans for a bespoke virtual 2020 Awards Ceremony scheduled for September with full details to be announced shortly.

The Best Film Nominees this year have been split into two categories - Film 2019 and Film 2020, while other categories have been expanded from four to six nominees.

IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty stated that: “This year’s nominations showcase to the world what Ireland’s small but excellent film and television community has to offer. Our industry is delivering world-class standards and the Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their achievements.

"These past few months have been difficult for so many, and we look forward to a time when Irish productions can resume and continue to bring powerful engaging stories to the screen”.

Irish actor Jessie Buckley portrays Lyudmilla Ignatenko, whose husband Vasily was one of the first firefighters on the scene of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, Chernobyl

Among the nominations for the Best Film 2019 are Black '47, Float Like a Butterfly, Rosie, and The Dig. The Best Film 2020 Nominees are A Bump Along the Way, Arracht, Calm with Horses, Extra Ordinary, and Ordinary Love.

In the acting categories, the Academy welcomed a record number of submissions for females in all acting categories including Killarney's Jessie Buckley and Cork's Sarah Greene who are both nominated in film and television categories. Jessie Buckley is nominated for her performance in country-and-western underdog musical story Wild Rose and on television for her role in Women in White. Sarah Greene is nominated for her role in Rosie and for her performance in the drama Dublin Murders.

Cork actors Cillian Murphy and Fiona Shaw have been nominated for their roles in Peaky Blinders and Killing Eve respectively.