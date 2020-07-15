From Arkansas to The Old Guard - this week's movie releases

Arkansas ****

The Old Guard ****

Black Water: Abyss ***

Set in the ‘morally atrocious’ world of the so-called Dixie Mafia, Arkansas (16s) stars Liam Hemsworth and Clark Duke as Kyle and Swin, two young drifters who are wholly unsuited to running drugs in the Southern states.

Working undercover as national park employees, and instructed in their duties by Ranger Bright (John Malkovich), Kyle and Swin slowly learn the ropes and start breaking the rules, which in Swin’s case means falling for local girl Johnna (Eden Brolin), and in Kyle’s case involves trying to figure out the identity of the mysterious Frog (Vince Vaughn) who oversees their operation. Naturally, it’s no time at all before a drug deal goes horribly wrong, and soon Kyle and Swin find themselves making it up as they go along …

Adapted from John Brandon’s novel by Clark Duke and Andrew Boonkrong, with Clark also directing, Arkansas is a neo-noir that revels in the genre’s conventions. That Kyle and Swin are doomed long before the story begins is a given; what makes the movie so enjoyable is Duke’s deft reworking of the noir clichés, and a blackly comic tone that undermines the main characters’ bleak prospects.

The offbeat tone is perfectly captured by the scene in which Swin and Johnna swing by a local dive bar where The Flaming Lips are crooning a version of George Jones’ He Stopped Loving Her Today, and the juxtapositions keep on coming: the supporting cast of redneck trailer trash who prove remarkably eloquent, Liam Hemsworth playing the strong, silent type who proves a little too strong and silent for his own good, and Clark Duke, complete with man-bun and spiv’s moustache, playing an ostensibly irritating sidekick who becomes the movie’s endearingly vulnerable heart and soul. A smart and funny homage to classic noir, Arkansas is a spicy slice of Southern fried noir. (various platforms)

The Old Guard (15A) stars Charlize Theron as Andy, the leader of a group of immortals who operate as globe-trotting covert mercenaries who do good where it is needed most. Lured into a trap by ex-CIA operative Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the group – which includes Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and Nicky (Luca Marinelli) – sets out to discover who wants them dead, and why, picking up their latest immortal recruit Nile (Kiki Layne) along the way …

Adapted by Greg Rucka from his own graphic novel series, and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard is an intriguing blend of action and fantasy: imagine a whole bunch of unkillable Bournes beset by philosophical ennui (‘None of it means anything,’ Andy tells Nile when they first meet) and you’re almost there.

Andy, once worshipped as a goddess, has had enough of living forever, and not least because the group’s best efforts are to no avail, because the world seems to be getting worse with every passing century, not better. All of which is largely irrelevant, given that the storyline is simply an excuse to put Charlize Theron back in the ass-kicking mode she inhabited so brilliantly in Mad Max: Fury Road, which she delivers in the deadpan manner you might expect of a former goddess ‘who has forgotten more ways to kill than an army ever learns’ (the action sequences are superbly put together by cinematographers Barry Ackroyd and Tami Reiker, and editor Terilyn Shropshire).

The violence does become a little monotonous after a while, as the group battles its way from Morocco to the South Sudan, and on to Afghanistan and France; then again, an action-adventure flick adapted from graphic novels was never likely to prove the most sophisticated film of the year. Gina Prince-Bythewood keeps it all moving at a breathless pace, Charlize Theron is luminously lethal in the lead role, and there’s good support from Chiwetel Ejiofor and Matthias Schoenaerts. Subtle it ain’t, but The Old Guard is a lively, inventive thriller. (Netflix)

Set in – or rather, under – the remote tropical forests of Northern Australia, Black Water: Abyss (15A) follows two couples – Jen (Jessica McNamee) and Eric (Luke Mitchell), and Yolanda (Amali Golden) and Viktor (Benjamin Hoetjes) – as they descend into an unexplored cave system. Trapped underground by a flash-flood, the quartet and their guide Cash (Anthony Sharpe) attempt to escape, only to discover that the cave system is the lair of a monster crocodile. Andrew Traucki’s standalone sequel to Black Water (2007) aims to blend The Descent and Jaws, which is a terrifying prospect on paper but doesn’t really deliver as a movie: once the ravenous croc appears, which is relatively early on in proceedings, the story becomes a succession of attempted (and mostly failed) escapes. It’s a solid ‘creature feature’, certainly, but Black Water: Abyss offers very little that we haven’t seen before. (various platforms)