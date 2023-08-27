More study and less coffee: What's boarding school like in Ireland today?

As thousands of children are gearing themselves up for a return to school, a small percentage will have a lot more than just their daily lunch and sports kit to remember as they pack their bags for the new term at one of the 24 boarding schools around the country.

For many people, boarding school is the stuff of fiction (most notably from the pages of Enid Blyton’s books) but it is estimated that less than 4,000 teenagers in Ireland live at their place of education.

Hannah Popplewell is one such student as, having attended her local school in Kildare, she decided after Transition Year that she would like to try boarding and has just completed her first year at the Ursuline Secondary School in Tipperary.

She says that while she would prefer if it was less strict and co-ed, overall the experience has been positive as it has helped her to focus on her studies and she has made some very good friends.

“I think the best thing about boarding school as you make friends much faster than you would in day school, and you will have them for life as they are more genuine and solid because you’re together all the time,” she says.

“It’s also much better for academic results as there are no distractions - my school only allows us to have our phones for 30 minutes a day, which personally I think is way too little - so your grades do increase quite a bit.

“The negatives would include homesickness and also, as my school is quite strict, sometimes I feel a bit trapped as there isn’t much freedom - we’re not allowed to go to the gym or for a coffee anywhere, so that is hard. Also, my friends and I agree unanimously that the food is not good or nutritious. And we only get fed at certain times so if you’re hungry, there’s nothing you can do about it.

“But aside from those things, I don’t regret going to boarding school at all - I love my friends and love the independence of being away from home, plus it’s good for my grades. So I would say that if you’re a social and energetic person, you will probably like boarding school as you will make good friends but if you are introverted and don’t have much energy, then I would advise you to think twice about it as not everyone can survive being with people 100% of the time. So, like everything else, it just isn’t for everyone.”

Hannah’s mother says that boarding school is working out very well for them so far - her son, Christy had the house to himself last year so he could study for his Leaving Cert and now her daughter has the discipline and routine she needs to achieve her desired exam grades.

The Kildare woman, who runs her own website design service, says the situation is ideal as she works from home as does her husband for a number of days a week, so they don’t have to worry about school runs and their daughter is home every weekend.

“Hannah is an outgoing personality and I was confident that she wouldn’t feel homesick as I went to boarding school myself - to be honest, I think that a little time boarding suits everyone,” she says.

“She comes home every Friday, everyone looks forward to seeing each other and she has made lots of really good friends. The school has very good teachers and the curriculum is similar to what she was doing in her old school, but they also have a busier timetable with sports as well. So she seems to have settled in well and is quite happy.”

James and Daniel Maguire (16 and 14 respectively) from Meath also attend boarding school and mother Orla, says she and her husband Declan, decided to go down this route as they wanted their sons to have a broader education.

“We chose to send our sons to boarding school in Clongowes Wood College to give them an education beyond academia,” she says. “We wanted them to have a rounded education, and they have developed as independent young men, being influenced by their exposure to music, art, sport, and a strong sense of community.

“We chose the school for its reputation and we also had the comfort of hearing positive feedback from some of our friends who sent their boys there.

“We love the academic ethos of the school but it also provides so many extracurricular activities - they play sports or practice music every day after school. So, we love the independence boarding school has brought to our sons, who have met and made friends with boys from all over Ireland and indeed the world.”

Having an international group of friends, a varied timetable of extracurricular activities and the opportunity to broaden the mind is no doubt desirable, but it also comes at a price. The most expensive boarding school in Ireland is St Columba’s where annual fees cost almost €26k per student.

Clongowes Wood College, Co Kildare

Clongowes Wood in Kildare, where the Maguire children attend, is set on 550 acres which include a working dairy farm, golf course, extensive sports ground, 25-metre swimming pool, and gym facilities.

At €23,150 it costs slightly less than St Columba’s but this ensures that the 440 students get a very rounded education and there are options available to help students whose families may get into difficulty paying the fees.

“Clongowes has an ambitious bursary programme to offer full fee-funded education for families who experience social or financial disadvantage,” says Áine Corcoran Director of Admissions and Communications. “Approximately, ten percent of students are part of the bursary programme.

“Boarding school life offers so many opportunities for students as having all activities under one roof – from music, sport, drama, to debating and more - is a truly immersive educational experience. They get the chance to try things that they may not have experienced in a day school and to do it all with their friends.

“Students have a long weekend break every month and can go home or out with family on Sundays. Parents are also welcome to visit on Wednesdays and Saturdays and they tell us that their sons are busy, happy, and safe and get to grow up in a supportive environment which offers the balance of the benefits of boarding school life and family time.

“Maybe the most special thing about boarding school is the friendships developed as the deep bonds which are formed truly last a lifetime. Perhaps it’s the busy life or the limited access to mobile devices means the students are ‘present’ and get the time to enjoy the companionship of their friends.”

With two children preparing to head back to boarding school, Jeanette Crosbie agrees.

“Both of our daughters (13 and 15) are at boarding school and while I really miss them during the week, I know they are having a fabulous time and making great friends,” says the Dublin woman.

“Also, because there are so many distractions around these days with social media, relationships and even partying, it’s good to know they are in a place with guidelines and routines they have to adhere to.

“If a child has parents who are strict, it sets them apart from everyone else, but in boarding school, everyone follows the same rules, so they don’t stand out.

“The daily schedule is also very beneficial for study as everything is geared around getting the best grades possible, as well as extracurricular activities like music and sport. We’ve had to make some sacrifices to send our children to boarding school and of course, we are always sad at the start of the new year, but I do believe that it’s worth it.”