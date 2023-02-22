Bargain Hunter: Lidl's new €3 fruit and veg boxes, a half price bike car rack and 99c dinner kits

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 08:00
Nicole Glennon

Waste not, want not

We've had a couple of mails in our inbox in the last couple of days around sustainable moves by Irish supermarkets — such as Tesco, which has just launched a new re-usable netted bag for loose fruit and vegetables to replace the traditional pinch-and-pull plastic bag. But for Bargain Hunters, we're most excited about Lidl's new Waste Not Fruit and Veg box launch. 

Priced at just €3, Lidl’s Waste Not boxes will contain at least 5kg of mixed fruit and vegetables
Priced at just €3, Lidl's Waste Not boxes will contain at least 5kg of mixed fruit and vegetables

Priced at just €3, these boxes will contain at least 5kg of mixed fruit and vegetables from the store shelves. The fruit and vegetables included in the boxes will come from multi-packs where some product has become slightly damaged and has been removed: the remaining items which are perfectly good to eat are then used to make up the Waste Not boxes. The approximate full price value of the boxes will be between €6-€8, so you can save money and help reduce food waste at the same time. Hooray! 

On yer bike

Bike rack from Home Store + More
Bike rack from Home Store + More

If the slightly longer evenings have you dreaming of long bike rides with the kids this spring/summer, you might be interested in a promotion in Homestore + More this week. The store has a Bike Car Rack on sale (€37.49, down from €74.99) which can transfer one to three bicycles in one go. Its flexibility allows it to fit most vehicles, and an adjustable positioning arm keeps the bikes safe and stable. See homestoreandmore.ie.

99c dinner kits in Aldi

Inspired Cusine kits on offer in Aldi
Inspired Cusine kits on offer in Aldi

Aldi has just launched a budgeting advice hub (groceries.aldi.ie/en-GB/offers/amazing-savings) off the back of a recent survey which highlighted that 77% of Irish shoppers have financial worries due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The ‘Amazing Savings’ web page now offers customers access to a wide range of hints, tips, and hacks, like €5 meal deals, so it's worth keeping an eye on. This week they have the Inspired Cusine Fajita kits on offer for just 99c (usually €1.59), which contain the wraps and sauces needed, just add chicken and/or beans and/or veg. It should serve 3 - 4. 

TRNDBTY €15 Friday

True Beauty by Aideen Kate Lipstick

We always love getting a bit off mid-to-high range beauty products, and TRNDBTY's new Fifteen Fridays seems like it could be a good place to get it. It's a new promotion the site is running weekly, with products changing weekly. Last week, products like Sculpted by Aimee's Cream Luxe Blush and Bronzer were down to €15 (usually €18), Aideen Kate's True Beauty Lipsticks (usually €19.99) and Bellamianta's Tanning Liquid (usually €19.99). See trndbty.com.

<p>Operation Transformation is back for its 16th season.</p>

Operation Transformation: 2023 brings some changes as we meet new leaders

