I’m travelling to the UK next week, what will be closed during the queen’s funeral?

The funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has seen shops, events and more close as a mark of respect. This is on top of a period of mourning across the country. For anyone travelling to the UK, here’s what will be closed on Monday.

SHOPS

Supermarket chains will close their doors to customers on Monday, and some will not be offering delivery for online orders that day. Supermarkets that will not be open Monday include Aldi, Asda, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

Other shops choosing to remain closed are Argos, B&Q, H&M, Harrods, Holland & Barrett, Homebase, Ikea, John Lewis, Next, Primark, WH Smith and Zara

HOTELS

No new guests will be checked in on Monday at any Centre Parcs resort across the UK. Guests whose stay includes Monday were originally told they would have to leave and come back on Tuesday but Centre Parcs has backtracked on this after a major outcry from angry customers who said it would ruin their holiday. However facilities on-site will remain closed on Monday, including restaurants, and the franchise will offer discounts to affected customers.

Butlin's holiday resort will remain open on Monday, with some changes to their arrival times.

THEATRES AND CINEMAS

Much of London’s West End is going dark on Monday, with musicals including Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon, Grease, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, & Juliet, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, Moulin Rouge, Only Fools and Horses and Phantom of the Opera cancelling performances. The UK tour of Les Misérables has also been cancelled. A number of plays have also been cancelled. These include Antigone, Eureka Day, Jews. In Their Own Words, and To Kill A Mockingbird.

Cinema chain Odeon will close all of its branches on Monday too across the UK.

MUSEUMS AND ATTRACTIONS

Most museums will close their doors on Monday, including all the Tate museums, the British Museum, the National Gallery, the V&A, and the Natural History Museum. All National Museums Scotland museums will be closed on Monday too.

Attractions including the Tower of London and the London Eye will not be allowing visitors on Monday either.

SPORT

Sporting events have been cancelled or postponed as a mark of respect. Among those affected are Chelsea vs Liverpool and Manchester United vs Leeds, which have both been postponed for the upcoming weekend.

WHAT ELSE IS CANCELLED?

Bafflingly, thousands of hospital appointments have been cancelled. Some flights to and from Heathrow have already been cancelled as they would have flown over the route of the queen’s coffin on its way to Westminster Abbey. Heathrow said it anticipates "further changes" to its schedule on Monday. Stansted, Gatwick, Liverpool and Manchester airports are expected to operate as normal on Monday.