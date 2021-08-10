The Skin Nerd: What exactly is psoriasis?

There’s no denying that clay masks feel like the ultimate pampering skincare product. This Environ Focus Care Comfort+ Anti-Pollution Masque is formulated to absorb the pollutant particles that can cause damage to the skin when left unattended.
It contains Japanese charcoal and kaolin clay to draw debris out of the skin, a potent antioxidant to protect the skin from free radical damage caused by pollution, and shea butter to hydrate the skin.
Use the mask one to three times a week for the best results. I like to apply a cherry-sized amount and leave it on for 20 minutes – it's particularly great for oily-skinned people.
Environ Focus Care Comfort+ Anti-Pollution Masque (€52, theskinnerd.com).