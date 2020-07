File photo. Picture: Istock

Only 1% of local councillors in Irish council chambers are non Irish nationals.

This despite the fact that over 10% of the Irish population, according to CSO statistics, are non-Irish.

That disconnect prompts the question: "Are our representatives truly representative."

This short documentary tries to answer that question by following the campaign of first-time candidate and Nigerian born, Uruemu Adejinmi, as she embarked on winning a council seat for Fianna Fáil in Co Longford.

- Mairead's report scooped the title of Video Journalist of the Year at the National Student Media Awards. Mairead joined the Irish Examiner as a reporter this week.