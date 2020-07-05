Five Minutes With... Anna Nightingale and Alex Lincoln

Five minutes with pic 2.54368745.jpg

The Emmerdale cast are back filming after a break during lockdown. Stars Anna Nightingale and Alex Lincoln tease what's in store for Andrea and Jamie.

HOW'S IT BEEN RETURNING TO SET WITH THE SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES IN PLACE?

Anna: It was really good to see some familiar faces and we all had inductions so we could get used to being back at work again. There's so much been put in place, so everyone feels comfortable.

It's very surreal because everyone is having to keep a distance, and there is a family vibe in the studio and on set. I do feel really safe, and it's a really nice environment.

Alex: They have a one-way system around the unit of the studio, which means if you take the wrong turn you have to walk all the way around the studio again.

It's nice not talking to yourself, and seeing new people and having new conversations, and not being stuck in your flat eating terrible food and drink!

YOU MUST BE REALLY ENJOYING BEING BACK FILMING...

Anna: Absolutely. It almost feels like a new job. Everyone is trying to make the best out of it all, and we're not taking it for granted.

Alex: It's amazing. I've been part of some amazing storylines and to show Jamie's three-dimensional ability is amazing. There are so many different degrees to him.

To be at the centre of this love triangle is brilliant and it is so fun to play. I couldn't say a bad word about them. It's great.

TALKING OF THE LOVE TRIANGLE, DOES JAMIE BELIEVE HE HAS A FUTURE WITH BELLE?

Alex: I think at this point, especially with Andrea initially taking Millie, he is so angry at her for that - even though it doesn't justify his behaviour.

I don't think he sees him and Andrea getting back together due to sheer anger. With Andrea out of the picture, Jamie has got everything he wants, Millie is back, and things are back to normal.

HOW DID IT FEEL FOR ANDREA WHEN SHE RETURNED TO THE VILLAGE TO SEE JAMIE AND BELLE TOGETHER?

Anna: Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) has got her back to a place where she isn't going to run back into Jamie's arms. To get back and the very first thing she sees is him with Belle, she realises nothing's changed.

At the beginning, she is angry at Leyla for that, because she was convinced that she was coming back to her husband at least being worried about their safety. If anything, it has probably brought them [Jamie and Belle] closer together.

SO, THEN SHE RUNS OFF AGAIN, LEAVING MILLIE BEHIND. IS THAT A GOOD DECISION?

Anna: Having seen Jamie and Belle, I think it's the first moment that she realises that he loves this other woman. There's more to it and she realises that she is alone for the first time.

All kinds of thoughts go through her head, and whether she is fit to be a mother to Millie in that moment. She knows that Jamie is a good father, and she doesn't know what she's going to do, so she just runs.

Emmerdale airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Virgin Media One.