Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate returns while Springwatch looks at rewilding

Love/Hate returns with a re-broadcast of season one, while Springwatch looks at rewilding.

High Noon

TG4, 10.20pm

This classic western from 1952 stars Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly. Is a brave marshal really going to be left to face the gang of killers arriving on the 12pm train?

Springwatch

BBC Two, 8pm

Rewilding is a buzz term at the moment, and this episode looks at a project in West Sussex which shows how land can be returned to its natural state, providing essential habitat for creatures who are often on the endangered list.

Later With Jools Holland

BBC Two, 9pm

Ellie Goulding talks about her new album, and selects some of her favourite performances by other artists from the show's archive.

Love/Hate

RTÉ One, 10.50pm

Nidge and co return for a repeat of a series that gripped the nation over its five seasons. In the first season, Stuart Caorlan's drama largely revolved around Robert Sheehan's character Darren, who is again rubbing shoulders with his criminal pals on his return to Dublin.

Those early episodes are also memorable from superb performances from Ruth Negga and Ruth Bradley, two actors the show would lose in later seasons.