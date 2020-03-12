Coronavirus cancellations: Cork Opera House, 3Arena and INEC close for March

In light of announcements made by the Irish government regarding the shutdown of public spaces, events promoters around the country have begun announcing plans to cancel and postpone events throughout the month and beyond.

Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 13:11 PM
Digital Desk staff

In light of announcements made by the Irish government regarding the shutdown of public indoor gatherings of over 100 people around the country, venues have begun announcing plans to cancel and postpone music and cultural events throughout the month and beyond.

Additionally, major promoters MCD and Aiken Promotions today announced the blanket postponement of all their upcoming gigs at venues around the country, up to the 29th of the month.

Please refer to venue social media and websites for further information on rescheduled dates, and venue box offices for refund information, if necessary.

VENUES

  • Cork Opera House - closed to March 29th
  • Cork Everyman Palace - closed to March 29th
  • Cork Cyprus Avenue - tonight's And So I Watch You From Afar gig postponed
  • Cork Triskel Arts - events going ahead, implementing social distancing for seated shows
  • Cork PLUGD Records/The Roundy - Sunday evening gig cancelled
  • Cork The Kino - closed to March 29th
  • Cork Live at St. Luke's - reopening April 4th
  • Cork Crane Lane Theatre - front and side bars open, main theatre closed to March 29th
  • Cork UCC Glucksman - closed to March 30th
  • Cork Coughlan's - gigs postponing, details to be announced
  • Cork DeBarra's of Clonakilty - closed to March 31st
  • Cork Sirius Arts Centre Cóbh - closed to March 29th
  • Cork Over 60s Talent Competition - all local heats cancelled
  • Dublin 3Arena - closed to March 29th
  • Dublin Olympia - closed to March 29th
  • Dublin Button Factory - closed to March 29th
  • Dublin Whelan's - announcement forthcoming
  • Limerick Dolan's - major gigs postponed, tonight's gigs going ahead
  • Limerick Pharmacia - closed to March 31st
  • Limerick Record Room - gigs postponed this weekend, more tba
  • Galway Black Gate - gigs postponed for the coming weeks
  • Galway Monroe's - closed until further notice
  • Killarney INEC - closed to March 29th
  • Tralee Siamsa Tíre - closed to March 29th
  • Castlebar Royal Theatre - closed to March 29th
  • Dundalk Spirit Store - announcements forthcoming

    • FESTIVALS

  • March 12-14: First Cut! Youth Film Festival, Youghal - remaining events cancelled
  • March 13-17: St. Patrick's Festival, various Dublin venues - cancelled
  • March 13-15: Country2Country, Dublin 3Arena - postponed
  • March 14/15: Alternating Current, Dublin Sound House - postponed
  • May 29th-June 1st: Vantastival, Drogheda Beaulieu House - postponed to September

    • OTHER

  • March 14: Over the Top Wrestling: ScrapperMania VI, Dublin National Stadium - cancelled
      • Useful information
    • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
    • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

