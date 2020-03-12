Coronavirus cancellations: Cork Opera House, 3Arena and INEC close for March

In light of announcements made by the Irish government regarding the shutdown of public indoor gatherings of over 100 people around the country, venues have begun announcing plans to cancel and postpone music and cultural events throughout the month and beyond.
Additionally, major promoters MCD and Aiken Promotions today announced the blanket postponement of all their upcoming gigs at venues around the country, up to the 29th of the month.
Please refer to venue social media and websites for further information on rescheduled dates, and venue box offices for refund information, if necessary.
VENUES
FESTIVALS
OTHER
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
