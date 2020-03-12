Coronavirus cancellations: Cork Opera House, 3Arena and INEC close for March

In light of announcements made by the Irish government regarding the shutdown of public indoor gatherings of over 100 people around the country, venues have begun announcing plans to cancel and postpone music and cultural events throughout the month and beyond.

Additionally, major promoters MCD and Aiken Promotions today announced the blanket postponement of all their upcoming gigs at venues around the country, up to the 29th of the month.

Please refer to venue social media and websites for further information on rescheduled dates, and venue box offices for refund information, if necessary.

VENUES

Cork Opera House - closed to March 29th

Cork Everyman Palace - closed to March 29th

Cork Cyprus Avenue - tonight's And So I Watch You From Afar gig postponed

Cork Triskel Arts - events going ahead, implementing social distancing for seated shows

Cork PLUGD Records/The Roundy - Sunday evening gig cancelled

Cork The Kino - closed to March 29th

Cork Live at St. Luke's - reopening April 4th

Cork Crane Lane Theatre - front and side bars open, main theatre closed to March 29th

Cork UCC Glucksman - closed to March 30th

Cork Coughlan's - gigs postponing, details to be announced

Cork DeBarra's of Clonakilty - closed to March 31st

Cork Sirius Arts Centre Cóbh - closed to March 29th

Cork Over 60s Talent Competition - all local heats cancelled

Dublin 3Arena - closed to March 29th

Dublin Olympia - closed to March 29th

Dublin Button Factory - closed to March 29th

Dublin Whelan's - announcement forthcoming

Limerick Dolan's - major gigs postponed, tonight's gigs going ahead

Limerick Pharmacia - closed to March 31st

Limerick Record Room - gigs postponed this weekend, more tba

Galway Black Gate - gigs postponed for the coming weeks

Galway Monroe's - closed until further notice

Killarney INEC - closed to March 29th

Tralee Siamsa Tíre - closed to March 29th

Castlebar Royal Theatre - closed to March 29th

Dundalk Spirit Store - announcements forthcoming

FESTIVALS

March 12-14: First Cut! Youth Film Festival, Youghal - remaining events cancelled

March 13-17: St. Patrick's Festival, various Dublin venues - cancelled

March 13-15: Country2Country, Dublin 3Arena - postponed

March 14/15: Alternating Current, Dublin Sound House - postponed

May 29th-June 1st: Vantastival, Drogheda Beaulieu House - postponed to September

OTHER

March 14: Over the Top Wrestling: ScrapperMania VI, Dublin National Stadium - cancelled