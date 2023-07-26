Life Hack: How to treat hard water issues in your hair, with advice from a haircare expert

What is hard water and how can it affect your hair?

You may hear the phrase ‘hard water’ and wonder what it means and how a liquid could be hard. Hard water refers to water with a high mineral content caused by deposits of minerals like limestone, chalk or gypsum in the liquid. According to Irish Water, hard water is very common in Ireland and it is not harmful to your health. “In fact, its high mineral content may offer health benefits,” they suggest.

When hard water becomes hot, it can leave a well-known white calcium deposit in your kettle and appliances: limescale. Similarly, it can leave a residue in your hair after washing which means any deep-clean or deep-condition you do may not have the desired results. It can also affect the texture and appearance of your hair, and it can dull dyed hair too.

What can you do?

Hard water is a “common problem” for many clients who visit Denise Walsh’s salon, Rustiq. Denise, who is 25 years in the hair industry and recently launched her own haircare range called Curly Co, has shared some of her go-to tips for treating hair issues caused by hard water.

“Use a good clarifying shampoo once a month and when shampooing, leave the second shampoo on for 20 to 30 minutes to ensure you break up any minerals in the hair,” she recommends. “Using a good quality shampoo and conditioner will help maintain the healthiness of your hair to avoid minerals.”

Some leave-in products can “break the cycle” of hard water in haircare too, Denise says.

“Color Wow has a product called Dream Filter, you spray and completely drench the hair so it’s wet. Leave this product in for five minutes and then proceed to your wash routine. It is amazing for breaking the cycle of hard water left in your hair.”

Similarly, keeping your hair in the best condition possible will limit the impact of hard water.

“Using a mask and doing regular treatments will help to maintain a healthy head of hair,” Denise says. “The better the condition the hair is in, the less likely the minerals will stick to your hair. Minerals tend to love porous hair. Use the Curly Co mask and leave on for up to 30 minutes and then rinse.”

Nothing else working?

Finally, Denise says she has a “last solution” for clients who have tried everything — try bottled water.

“This is a very last solution that sometimes my clients have to take to using bottled water for a few weeks to give their hair a break completely from hard water. Doing this while still using all my previous tips is a good solution and lets you plan and start again.”