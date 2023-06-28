Life Hack: 10 ways to save money on your food shopping

We all want to save money on groceries. Here are 10 tips from food saving app Too Good To Go on how to save on your food shopping.
Life Hack: 10 ways to save money on your food shopping

Oddly shaped or bruised fruits and vegetables are often thrown away because they don’t look ‘perfect’ but in reality, they taste exactly the same. Picture: iStock

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 06:02
Denise O’Donoghue

Plan ahead

Plan your meals in advance so you know exactly what you need to buy. Write a shopping list and then stick to it - try not to be sucked in by impulse buying. Be kitchen savvy in your planning too by planning multiple meals using the same ingredients.

Use the whole ingredient 

Explore new ways of working with ingredients, like making a broccoli pesto using the stalks, or keeping the peel on your potatoes when you’re mashing them.

Don’t judge food by its appearance

Oddly shaped or bruised fruits and vegetables are often thrown away because they don’t look ‘perfect’ but in reality, they taste exactly the same. More mature fruit and vegetables are perfect for smoothies or juices.

Store your food properly

Onions can make root vegetables go bad quickly so keep them stored away from potatoes or carrots. Many fruits like apples, pears, bananas, and nectarines emit a chemical called ethylene which causes premature ripening, so always keep these away from each other.

Check your fridge temperature 

Keeping your fridge at the correct temperature is also for keeping your food fresh. Setting it at below 5°C is ideal for perishable foods like milk or yoghurts.

Life Hack: 10 ways to save money on your food shopping

#Life Hacks

Life is hard enough without being aware of these simple life hacks. Read on.

Understand ‘best before’ dates 

There’s a big difference between ‘best before’ and ‘use-by’ dates. Often food is still safe to eat after the ‘best before’ date, while the ‘use-by’ date indicates when it’s no longer safe to eat. 

Keep your kitchen organised

Ensure your fridge, freezer, and cupboards are stocked with the food you need to eat first at the front and longer-lasting food at the back. 

Take care with your portion sizes 

Recent research carried out by Too Good To Go found that 23% of us throw away food at home because there is too little left on the plate. Find hacks for measuring portion sizes. For example, a standard builder’s mug of rice is usually enough to serve four adults when cooked.

When in doubt, freeze 

Virtually anything can be frozen if you don’t think you’re going to be able to eat it in time. Batch-cooking meals to keep in the freezer for a later date is a great way to make sure your fresh ingredients can still get used while they’re at their best.

Get creative with leftovers 

Nowadays, many of us are in the habit of wanting to eat something new every day but don’t be afraid to get creative with adapting a simple dish. For example, you can change a classic Bolognese sauce into a chilli con carne, meat pie or even a lasagne.

Read More

Life Hack: How to make sure your plants won’t die of thirst while you’re on holiday

More in this section

Waking her from sleep Sex File: We want to make love at different times of the day
Neglected dying house plant in white flower pot on pink background Life Hack: How to make sure your plants won’t die of thirst while you’re on holiday
Woman in depression is looking through the window Talk to Me: My life looks perfect, but I feel dead inside 
#Life Hacks
<p>'Inflammation, at its core, is a vital part of the body’s immune response.' Pic: iStock</p>

The truth about inflammation: all you need to know about 2023’s hottest health topic, from causes to cures

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd