Talk To Me: My husband doesn't want my elderly dad to move in with us

My father is in his mid-80s and still independent. Mum died 10 years ago after a long illness and he bounced back, taking up cookery lessons and travelling around Europe. It’s difficult to see his life begin to diminish. He’s in good form most of the time, but even the smallest physical task seems to exhaust him. I’ve suggested to my husband that dad move in with us for his final years but he said it wouldn’t work, that the house isn’t suitable for an elderly person. I know he’s right, but it breaks my heart that he’s at home alone when he could be living with us.

The philosopher Albert Camus said that after one day in the world, we could live the rest of our lives in solitude, because there is so much to digest and to understand. In the harvest of our lives, we may find great solace in finding spaces to reflect and consider its vast bounty. By all accounts, your father has much to savour. We can value solitude increasingly as we age. But don’t assume your level of comfort with solitude is the same as your dad’s. It will be crucial to involve your dad in the decision-making and not allow your fears to overwhelm his wishes.

Consider what you, as a family, can realistically do. You also need to acknowledge the limitations of your circumstances. You and your husband enjoy a healthy relationship with your dad. This could be challenged if he lived under your roof with your family schedule, values, and orderliness. He may be dealing with more than a loss of independence; he may feel his role as your father is diminished.

As his needs will likely increase, nurturing a relationship with his GP is wise. Your father may appreciate you joining him for medical appointments, so that you can take notes and understand any referrals or prescriptions. You can also seek guidance from your local mental health service for older people. Building awareness of the available services and relationships with the service providers is prudent as the next step is one in potentially a series.

You enjoy a loving relationship with your father and that needs to be protected. Open and honest communication with your dad, about your concerns and ideas, is critical. Discuss the options with him, taking into account his preferences, desires, and needs. Empowering him to have a say can maintain his sense of control and agency.

Maintain your father’s independence for as long as possible. While he may be exhausted doing small tasks, support him in finding adaptive strategies or assistive devices to help him continue performing activities independently. Occupational therapists can provide guidance on adaptive techniques and equipment that can make daily tasks easier.

Get an assessment of his needs from healthcare professionals. They can offer strategies for managing his fatigue and advise on the range of living arrangements. This may include home care, which will enable your dad to stay at home and be involved in community groups. Home carers also offer you space to enjoy time with your dad, but without the care-giving.

Despite your father’s physical limitations, he has demonstrated resilience and an independent spirit. Acknowledge his accomplishments.

These memories are rich for exploration, and will reveal his core values. Help your father to find meaningful activities that enable him to live with purpose. This could involve volunteering or hobbies.

Purpose is good for emotional wellbeing and provides fulfilment.

Despite Camus’s assertion, we need to scaffold solitude to ensure that time alone does not equate to negative thinking. To this end, routine and ritual are imperative.

Loneliness and isolation can impact the wellbeing of older adults, who are often neglected. The charity Alone recently reported an increase of 300% in the number of interventions they have completed in the past year. Encourage your father to maintain social connections within his community and to engage in activities that bring him joy. This could include joining social groups, participating in local events, or attending neighbourhood senior centres. Regular social interaction can improve his wellbeing and quality of life.

Even if your father continues to live independently, you should maintain regular communication and check-ins. Visit him often or establish a routine for phone or video calls. This way, you can stay connected, monitor him, and offer assistance or support.

We associate grief with death, but we experience many versions of grief. Mind yourself as you grieve the dad you once had and become acquainted with this version of him. As he harvests the bounty of his life, grab your basket, walk with him, sit with him and fill the basket with his stories and memories, enriching your family’s collective wisdom.

Take care.