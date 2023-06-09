Talk To Me: I'm not sure how to reconnect with friends post covid 

I got used to being on my own during Covid-19. I worked full-time from home and developed a routine to fill the weekends. But since the restrictions were lifted, I’m not sure what to do with my free time. I’m in my 30s and many of my friends have moved on or are busy with their families. I’m back in the office three days a week and enjoy the chit-chat at coffee time, but that’s as far as it goes. I know I need to make an effort and get out, but it’s difficult to start all over again.
Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron are the Covid-19 variants. From staying in our homes, fearful of death, to restrictions on society, we are moving into the fourth wave of Covid-19. During this wave, we will begin to realise the mental health impact of the pandemic.
The human quest to build connections and friendships has long been central to the formal college experience in the US. Long before Covid-19, the Greek letters, alpha, beta, gamma and delta were combined to create the names of fraternities and sororities (such as Delta Gamma) in American colleges. These groups provide ready-made communities for students stepping into college life. The need for such societies reflects the inherent challenge when building social connections.
Be patient with yourself, and don’t hesitate to speak to a registered therapist if you find yourself struggling with the adjustment.
Take care.
