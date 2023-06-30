Talk To Me: My boss is distant with me since I said no to offer for extra work 

With the new season of Succession on our screens, many of us are reminded of the merits of a simpler life. Not everyone finds their life purpose in work and the
accumulation of wealth. We are now moving towards an era of degrowth when we will increasingly consider how to reduce consumption levels. If the saying ‘we are what we consume’ is true, then you appear to have a healthy balance of good company and enjoyment at work.
