Life Hack: What to do if your vacuum cleaner loses suction and how to make it last longer

Spring cleaning is very much underway in many of our homes, and our vacuums are one of the most reached-for appliances for a quick tidy-up. If you have noticed you are not getting the results you once did with your vacuum cleaner, it might be time to tinker with it.

The suction of a vacuum cleaner is one of the functions that can deteriorate over time but with some easy maintenance, you can restore it to its previous quality. By looking after your appliance regularly you can ensure it performs efficiently and lasts as long as possible.

According to manufacturer Electrolux, a vacuum cleaner can last up to eight years. However, its cleaning power can be reduced if it loses suction. This is often caused by a clog, which can be removed, or poor maintenance. Here are some steps you can take to look after your vacuum.

Clean your machine

Often people forget to clean the item they use for cleaning, and dusting the vacuum cleaner is rarely high on the list of priorities. If you notice dust accumulating on your vacuum, use a cloth to wipe the machine’s nozzles and tubes. Hair and other fibres can also become trapped in the brush of the vacuum, which can prevent it from spinning and could cause some damage to the appliance. This roller is usually removable and you can cut the hair or fibres with scissors, taking care to avoid the bristles.

Empty the vacuum

A loss of suction can be caused by a machine full of dirt, so make sure you empty the vacuum regularly. If there is not enough space inside the machine for air to flow, it can become clogged and affect its suction. If the dust compartment (either a bag or a ‘bin’ within the vacuum if it is bagless) is 70% full or more, empty or change it. This needs to be done more often if you share a home with pets.

Full filter?

Your vacuum will have a filter, which traps smaller particles like allergens and pollen. Wash or replace the filter regularly, generally once a month, to maintain the machine’s suction as well as ensure better air quality in your home. A washable filter can be rinsed under the tap and allowed to air dry. If your vacuum uses Hepa filters, clean or replace these every six to 12 months.

Mind the belt

Another area that Electrolux recommends monitoring is a vacuum’s driver belt, which is the rubber band that connects the brush to the motor shaft to make it spin. You should ensure it is not stretched out so your vacuum can catch all debris with fewer swipes. It is easy to replace the belt if it needs to be changed, simply buy a new one and follow the instructions provided.