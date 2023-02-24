Talk To Me: I feel overwhelmed by my new management post  

I’ve worked hard and last year was delighted when I was promoted to a management position last year. But it’s been hectic since I started — the pressure is enormous and I often have to catch up on emails in the evening. My partner says I will get used to the change in time but I feel overwhelmed.
For so much of our academic and early career years, we strive to distinguish ourselves from our peers, for our skills to be recognised and selected for promotion. The irony is that when we find ourselves in a leadership role, we must shift our emphasis from our uniqueness and focus on the team we are supposed to lead.
- If you have a question for Caroline, please send it to feelgood@examiner.ie