Talk To Me: I feel overwhelmed by my new management post  

I’ve worked hard and last year was delighted when I was promoted to a management position last year. But it’s been hectic since I started — the pressure is enormous and I often have to catch up on emails in the evening. My partner says I will get used to the change in time but I feel overwhelmed.

For so much of our academic and early career years, we strive to distinguish ourselves from our peers, for our skills to be recognised and selected for promotion. The irony is that when we find ourselves in a leadership role, we must shift our emphasis from our uniqueness and focus on the team we are supposed to lead.

You have already proven your ability to complete the tasks assigned, but the volume has increased, and the timeline has been curtailed. Rolling up your sleeves and jumping into the work can be tempting. This is an understandable approach as the work is familiar and you know you will experience moments of success. However, it isn’t sustainable and your belief in yourself may begin to falter.

It is very normal to experience imposter syndrome when we begin a new job - we doubt we have the skills to do the job and we fear it’s only a matter of time until we are discovered to be a charlatan. And so we seek to complete familiar tasks and we can comfortably master. But when we are stretching into a new learning zone, it is not only expected but also a good sign that we are uncomfortable. We have often been told to avoid stress, yet not all stress is created equal.

Looking to your social supports is wise to avoid tipping into toxic stress. Your partner is part of that system and he has a position of objectivity, pointing out the temporary nature of the current situation. It might help you to recall how long it took to have a sense of mastery in your old job and the depth of discomfort you initially had.

To stay in the realm of tolerable stress and growth, it will be prudent to accept offers of help and seek guidance. You are not expected to know everything. Imposter syndrome can prevent us from accessing support as we fear it will make us appear less credible, exacerbating the problem.

Managers often express isolation as a significant challenge of the role, but being proactive to mitigate loneliness will offset a number of wellbeing concerns. Seek out colleagues who have also been appointed recently and ask what they have learned since starting and when there are common areas of ‘not knowing’ you can enjoy the sense of togetherness in the darkness. Developing a connection with your colleagues will help you keep things in perspective. They may help you identify which parts of the work need prioritising and which can be delegated. They will give you an insight into the organisation’s values and culture. These alliances may become key relationships where the bond helps you to persevere in difficult times to achieve a goal.

Caroline Martin, psychologist. Photograph Moya Nolan

Spending time building your understanding and knowledge of your team is also crucial.

These are the people you need to follow you. Building communication lines and connections is an investment in your team’s future efficiency and efficacy. When these relationships are strong, you will have a good sense of who has the skills and motivation to complete certain tasks and know which team members will work well together to get projects over the line.

Look for opportunities for them to collaborate, as this will deepen their knowledge of each other and enhance team trust.

You are then more likely to set them up for success, which in turn will strengthen their sense of belief in themselves and one another.

When your team knows that you are mindful of their values and motivations and invested in their achievement, they will be more likely to take on responsibility, relieving you of some of the tasks. “The most meaningful way to succeed is to help others succeed,” says organisational psychologist Adam Grant. This delegation will create space to focus on the big picture, which is critical to your new role as a manager. Stepping back from the smaller tasks allows you to evaluate which ones are serving the company goals and which ones are legacy tasks relating to an outdated vision and can be eliminated.

There will be times when you feel overwhelmed. First, take time to reset — you can use breathing exercises, spend time in nature or splash cold water on your face. Then reconnect with people who care for you or spend time with your pet. Then do a reality check with yourself. Maybe the situation isn’t lost, and perhaps you’ll discover, like Glinda tells Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, ‘you’ve always had the power my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself’.

Take care.

