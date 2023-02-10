Talk To Me: I'm anxious about returning to work post cancer treatment 

I am about to return to work after a three-month absence due to cancer treatment. While my doctor has given me the all-clear, my energy levels are still low and I’m worried I won’t be able to keep up. The HR department has suggested a phased return which sounds like a good idea but I’m still anxious about what lies ahead.

It is bittersweet when you are given the ‘all-clear’ to return to work following cancer treatment or during treatment. It’s super news that physically you’re on the right track but what about all that underlying fear and anxiety? While medically you may have met the criteria to return to work, in reality there may be some psychological issues outstanding and you may feel somewhat abandoned. It’s wise to pause and consider how you are feeling.

In our medically dominated culture, we still have a way to go to acknowledge, understand and respond to the psychological effects of a cancer diagnosis and treatment. So often, those around us assume that once we get the all-clear things can revert to ‘normal’. This assumption serves many and we can be left with a sense of shame about our real emotions and fears. Psycho-oncology services in Ireland are not resourced to the extent that is needed and we are overly reliant on the supports of charity services and group forums.

If it is financially feasible for you, I would advise linking in with an accredited therapist who can help you navigate the return to work and this new stage of your recovery. While a phased return is a good idea, once you return, the company culture will increasingly drive decisions, even ones you make yourself. For this reason, having a space separate from your workplace where you can reflect on your experiences and gain insight into your own needs will be important.

Engaging in therapy will also allow you the opportunity to consider the psychological impact of the diagnosis and treatment. Often, we move straight into survival mode when we get a diagnosis of cancer, channelling all our physical resources into fighting this illness and coping with harsh treatments. Evolution ensures we don’t sit down and weigh up the pros and cons of responding to such a threat. But now that the threat has been at least reduced it is important to take time to reset.

Your energy levels may be low for multiple reasons including a side effect of medication or treatment. The quality of your sleep may also have been impacted, leaving you with a deficit of rest. Additionally, when we need to activate our survival mode, we can find it difficult to turn it off completely. A good therapeutic relationship will allow you to acknowledge, on a psychological level, the impact of the cancer diagnosis and treatment on your sense of self and sense of safety. You can work with your therapist to restore your inner equilibrium and shut down your threat response system.

It is important to take time to feel a renewed sense of safety before returning to work as otherwise your antenna will be ultrasensitive to any potential risk regardless of whether it is real or not. This hypervigilance will only further drain your energy levels and reduce your capacity to achieve. This, in turn, can rock your sense of who you are in the world. You may begin to doubt yourself and your abilities. You might choose to invest in some career coaching from someone who is accredited and has expertise in working with those who have had, or are living with cancer. Many of these services are available online too, making them more accessible.

Before you return to work be sure you are familiar with your entitlements as an employee. Are there restrictions on the number of sick days you have? Do they need to be used within a certain timeframe? Ask if your company funds therapy and/or coaching sessions. These supports may become more relevant if you discover that your old role is not feasible and you need to shift into a new role. Many companies offer retraining packages. It can be helpful to be aware of the terrain and potential avenues before you return to work. Simply knowing the available options can help us have a sense of agency.

A final word on the cancer journey: many of us have found ourselves asking some big questions following a diagnosis and treatment. If your cancer diagnosis comes during your working years, it is not uncommon to begin to rethink your priorities. You may decide to follow an old dream, or not continue on a particular trajectory. Some of us feel emboldened and decide not to try ‘to keep up’ with the status quo instead furrowing new paths to hope and joy. Your new normal may be more vibrant than you expect.

Take care.