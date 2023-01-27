Talk To Me: My friend only calls me when there's a crisis 

Adult friendships, and certainly those which have stood the test of years, tend to look like the intricate patterns of a kaleidoscope.
When we are young, the transactions of friendship can be relatively simple and transparent: trading Match Attax cards or dresses for discos. As we age, these transactions become more amorphous, including giving time to listen to friends in crisis, organising get-togethers, sharing worries and fears, and honouring trust.
Some of us have excellent help-seeking skills, but seeking help is not something that comes easily for many of us.
We often avoid asking for help as this was not encouraged or worse was punished when we were younger.
Some people are quick to respond to requests for assistance, jumping in their car and rocking up in your kitchen with various comforting vices. Others will wait for an invitation, believing that space and solitude should be respected.
