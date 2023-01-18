Life Hack: Is fabric softener bad for clothes and what alternatives can I try instead?

When you are washing your clothes, towels and other items, the addition of fabric softener is often done without a second thought. On the surface, it adds a nice scent to the fabrics being washed and is credited with fighting wrinkles too, so you spend less time ironing. However, it might be an unnecessary — and sometimes harmful — step in your washing routine. Here’s why.

How does fabric softener work?

You might be adding fabric softener to your washing for a multitude of reasons: as well as the effects listed above, it can prevent static and make fabric feel softer to the touch. It achieves this by coating the fabric in a layer of film that reduces friction and helps to separate fibres (this is what makes your towels feel extra fluffy).

Can fabric softener damage clothes?

Sometimes, yes. If you check the washing instructions on some items, they recommend skipping fabric softener when washing. In particular, fabric softener can affect the moisture-wicking and absorption abilities of activewear.

For other fabrics, the coating it deposits can build up over time creating a thicker layer which makes it trickier for water and detergent to actually reach the fabric. When this happens, stains and odours are harder to remove and, in some cases, can become sealed into the cloth. In short, if the clothes you wear when exercising stink even after being washed, fabric softener is a likely culprit.

Similarly, the build-up can cause other fabrics to become less absorbent, meaning your fluffy towels are practically useless. Other items that absorb moisture, including bed sheets and sportswear, can also become less efficient.

Sometimes fabric softener can leave marks and stains on your laundry. Liquid fabric softener can leave blue/grey spots on clothes, and it can also cause whites to turn yellow.

Another more serious problem is that liquid fabric softeners can make some fabric more flammable.

What can I use instead?

One of the easiest ways to cut static in your laundry is to air-dry everything where possible. As well as helping with static, it reduces your energy consumption and can make your clothes last longer as the heat from a dryer can damage fabric over time. If you must use a dryer, wool dryer balls are a sustainable option that not only make the fabric feel softer but they can cut down on the length of time your laundry takes to fully dry.

If you are trying to make your laundry feel softer, adding a cup of vinegar to your washing machine when starting a wash can help as it works as a natural fabric softener. And you'll be pleasantly surprised that your clothes come out of the wash with a neutral odour.