Talk To Me: Getting less responsibility at work since I announced my pregnancy

Several key pieces of legislation govern pregnancy and work-related implications, and I would advise you to refer to these in the first instance. They include The Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005, The Pregnancy Regulations 2007 and The Maternity Protection Act 1994 (revised in 2020).
In addition, your employers may have agreed practices that guide the company’s provision for pregnant employees. I would advise contacting your HR department as these provisions may have changed since your first pregnancy.
If you have a question for Caroline, please send it to feelgood@examiner.ie