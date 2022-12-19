Sex File: His cheating has put me off sex 

My husband recently confessed to a brief fling 17 years ago, in a rocky patch before we were engaged, let alone married. He has apologised and I didn't think I held it against him - but my libido has completely tanked.

In most situations, honesty is the best policy, but in this particular scenario telling the truth was tantamount to lobbing a hand grenade into a 17-year marriage.

It is really difficult to see how your husband could have expected his revelation to do anything other than cause distress and at the back of your mind, I am sure there must be a thousand questions.

Why now? Why at all? Was he worried that someone else would tell you? Has he seen her again?

People have different reasons for confessing to past mistakes, but I think it is safe to say that whatever motivated his decision to tell you, the confession was definitely for his benefit, not yours.

It is, I suppose, just about possible that your husband felt guilty and wanted to be honest with you, but the distance between an indiscretion and its disclosure doesn't mean there won't be repercussions. I don't really think guilt is a viable explanation anyway.

If the fling was as brief as he says it was, and you were not even engaged at the time, what did he hope would change if he told you? Was he looking for attention? Was he trying to get you to 'see' him?

Sometimes dropping a bomb like this in a marriage helps to reset the relationship. A couple who have taken each other for granted can suddenly see each other in a new light and intense feelings, even of anxiety or fear, can create a sense of 'separateness' that can lead to renewed mutual respect, even trigger a sexual honeymoon.

If your husband's motive was to try to shake things up sexually, he has clearly just scored a spectacular own goal.

You've obviously tried to put the disclosure behind you, but the body always keeps the score. However much you try to rationalise the fact that it all happened a long time ago, and that you obviously meant more to him, the impact on your libido is evidence of your distress.

It doesn't matter how long ago an event took place. To the person who has just been told it might as well be happening right now because the confusion and the feelings of anger and rejection are real and present in the moment.

Your interest in sex will not magically reappear until you can remove the emotional turmoil that has been caused by his revelation.

The onus is on him to explain why he felt the need to relieve his guilt, or worse, to try to hurt you by dragging up ancient history. If your marriage has been otherwise happy, you might be able to get back to some sort of stability without professional help, but I think that this might be a kind of watershed moment and, therefore, it is an ideal time for you both to have a chat with a relationship counsellor.

Your husband may simply lack sensitivity, judgment and emotional intelligence, but he may also be trying to say something more important about your marriage.

Although counselling is focused on your relationship, it tends to have a rather profound effect on your sex life because it resets your relationship. A good relationship counsellor will help you both to access your feelings, articulate them to each other and move forward together. Or separately.

