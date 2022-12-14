Life Hack: How to clean your gutters of leaves, dirt and debris

It is important to keep your gutters clear in winter. Here's how to DIY your annual gutter cleaning
Leaves and debris easily gathers in gutters and can cause problems

Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 06:00

There is a host of household problems that can be solved with one annual chore: cleaning your gutters. 

Believe it or not, if you allow your gutter to stay overflowing with leaves and other debris, you can expect issues like water damage on the interior and exterior of your home as rainwater is unable to drain away efficiently, a leak in your roof caused by the same water flow problem, a cracked foundation as overflowing water pools on the ground near your home, and a pest problem as birds and rodents find your leafy gutter an ideal home.

You can easily avoid these headaches by ensuring your gutters remain free of debris. A yearly clean-out should be enough to prevent problems — I usually wait until late autumn when the trees in the area have finished shedding their leaves but before the winter weather conditions set in. 

You can pay a professional to clear the gutters properly, and they will also assess whether there are any other issues with your gutters that need to be addressed, but you can also DIY the task if you’re hoping to save money. You will need a ladder, a trowel, a stiff brush, a hose and a bucket, plus some non-slip shoes or boots to keep yourself safe while up high.

Place your ladder on a flat, stable surface before you set foot on it. Ideally, have a second person with you to hold the ladder for safety. Climb the ladder to gain access to your gutter and block the down pipe with a cloth to prevent leaves and debris from falling down and blocking it. 

Starting at the down pipe and moving away from it, use a trowel to scoop out the collected grime and dirt, placing it into the bucket. A common gardening trowel will work for this, or you could use a child’s plastic spade or even an old kitchen spatula. Go over the area with a stiff brush to remove any stubborn debris. 

Check the water flow at downspouts by pouring water and seeing if it comes through easily. If not, a large volume of water can clear it, or else you can use a drainage rod to forcibly remove any blockages. Rise the gutter with your hose, aiming it towards the downspout. Check for any water escaping through leaks in the guttering.

In winter, it is important you monitor your gutters after particularly cold periods. In freezing weather conditions, any trapped water in your gutters will expand before contracting when temperatures rise. This increases the chance your gutter will develop cracks as it fluctuates. A crack like this can allow water to pour onto your property and cause issues structurally, including damp.

<p>If your pipes burst, make sure you contact a professional plumber as soon as possible for repairs. </p>

