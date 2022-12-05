Sex File: Where has his libido gone?

I have been having good regular sex in my marriage for 25 years and always felt quite smug about it. But my 60-year-old husband seems to have lost his libido - or interest in our sex life - almost overnight. Should I be worried he is suddenly getting sex elsewhere? Nothing has changed, so I'm really confused.

Nothing has changed? We've just emerged from a global pandemic into a cost of living crisis. The world is not a sexy place at the moment. Researchers have been talking about a sexual recession since Covid, but the economic climate may be putting more pressure on people than lockdown did. Whatever the cause, stress and anxiety decimate sexual desire. It is an evolutionary response to threat - the fight or flight response kicks in. Heart rate, blood pressure and breathing rate increase to prepare the body for escape, while -non-essential functions, such as arousal, are diminished.

The combination of stress and being 60 doesn't help. After the age of 40, a lot of men begin to notice that firmness isn't quite as reliable as it once was, and the risk increases incrementally with age. One study found that by 50 years old roughly 50% of men were affected by some form of erectile dysfunction. This increased to 70% of men by the age of 70.

The trouble is that worrying about not being able to perform increases stress levels, which increases the likelihood of failure - a self-fulfilling prophecy. Issues with sexual function tend to be physical or mechanical. Becoming anxious about performance can also mean that, rather than risk the humiliation of sexual failure, some men stop trying altogether. When this happens it is very difficult for a partner not to interpret sexual uninterest as rejection.

Your husband definitely needs to see a GP because this could be a sign of underlying illness. He will need encouragement to do this because, despite the availability of legitimate pharmaceutical aids such as Viagra, Cialis and Levitra, research suggests that 44% of men with such issues do not seek medical help.

Try not to take his low libido personally, although there is, I suppose, a possibility that he could be cheating on you. If that were the case, I do think you would have noticed other changes in his behaviour. People who are having affairs tend to be less emotionally present with their partners. They also tend to be less physically present because they have to work late/go on a business trip/have drinks with that friend they have never mentioned before. You don't allude to feeling distanced from him and you certainly seem to have had a great relationship to date, so it seems unlikely.

Whatever the cause, you deserve an explanation. Even if the issue is the cost of your mortgage, talking will help. A recent study of the relationship between economic pressure and sex found that open financial communication can help to protect couples' satisfaction in the bedroom. It may take time for him to rediscover his mojo, but if you can get him to open up to you about the problem, you exponentially increase the chance of finding a solution.