Talk To Me: I'm upset about a text my husband sent to a female colleague 

My husband has always enjoyed women’s company and regularly had lunch with a female colleague before the pandemic. It never bothered me until I recently saw a text he sent to her, offering his support after a business deal didn’t work out, adding how much he admired her work ethic. I know there is technically nothing wrong with the text but it’s left me feeling isolated and vulnerable. I don’t want to bring it up with him because it will probably lead to a pointless argument.

We are hardwired for connection, and this is captured beautifully in the movie, Castaway. The lead character, Chuck, played by Tom Hanks in a quest to avoid the pain of being alone on the island bestows the virtues of friend and confidante onto a volleyball he calls Wilson. It could be argued that Chuck would not have survived without this critical friendship.

While the movie might depict an extreme scenario, the sense of being on an island and intensely alone is not uncommon in the workplace. When we are fortunate enough to find someone in work who can be our Wilson, we are not only more likely to feel happier and more creative but also more likely to bounce back after disappointments.

Employees can experience periods of significant pressure — for some this serves to consolidate relationships and a deeper sense of interdependence emerges. In modern business settings, we are more likely to be working and collaborating with colleagues of the opposite sex.

However, when spouses feel isolated and vulnerable, it’s time to have a conversation. Workplace colleagues often get the benefit of explicit expression of validation, in fact, many companies have performance reviews built into the calendar and key performance indicators are evaluated and new ones set. While I am not suggesting a similar framework for the home, it is a stark reminder of the tendency for many married couples to assume certain things don’t need to be said. The business of the marriage deserves explicit exchanges of support and validation between the partners.

A conversation with your husband about his text exchange may be the catalyst to deepen the relationship. Before you jump into the fire, however, it is wise to pause and reflect on the situation and consider how an objective bystander might interpret the course of events. It is quite possible that your husband’s actions were merely intended to support his colleague but that does not negate your experience of feeling vulnerable. Both of these realities can co-exist.

You mention that you believe this might end up in an argument, which suggests your husband might have a strong emotional reaction to the conversation. Take some time to consider which of his feelings are the hardest for you to deal with and reflect on why that might be. This reflection may point to an old area of vulnerability, in which case it might be helpful to work with a therapist.

You mention a sense of isolation in relation to your feelings — it can be helpful to tease this out, and consider if different words express your feelings more accurately. Sometimes, we can find it hard to tolerate ‘big’ feelings or emotions tinged with shame. When teasing out the breadth and depth of your emotions, notice which ones are more palatable and which cause your stomach to churn. Sometimes in our quest to avoid difficult emotions, we can put a plaster over a problem and hope it goes away. It is helpful to take time to acknowledge and accept the reality of the tricky emotions and think about what underlying fear they are trying to protect us from. This insight can go to the core of our sense of vulnerability.

It is possible that you are scared that there is more than an exchange of supportive messages, and this worry may need to be expressed. You will have a better sense of this need having taken the time to reflect on the steps above.

If you choose to have this brave conversation, it is wise to be intentional rather than decide on a whim to initiate it. Consider when and where is most conducive to such a conversation. Just before your husband goes to a meeting or before you switch off the bedside light are not times likely to yield the quality of exchange desired. Nobody likes to be blindsided, so first, let him know you would like to have a chat about this particular workplace relationship. When you sit down together, or go for a walk together, tell him that you are interested in his take on the situation and would like to share yours. Ask him what he thinks would be helpful in terms of the next steps and offer your suggestions too.

Within the crucible of marriage, the essence of our relationships will change and they will inevitably change us. If you choose to have this conversation, you are choosing to be vulnerable and explore the possibility of new depths in your relationship. Take care.