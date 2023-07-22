Edel Coffey: Barbie's movie-star turn sees her transcend everyday politics

At the time of writing, I am inexplicably excited about, the movie. I wasn’t even a Barbie girl as a child.
I was a Sindy girl. Sindy was considered a better role model for girls by my mother.
Sindy dressed a bit like I dress now (like a mother of four on the school run) — Breton tops, tailored jeans, ballet flats. Sindy was a realist. B
arbie, on the other hand, was a glamazon with impossible measurements and many lives.
For so many years, Barbie has been a source of political argument.
She’s too thin. She’s a bad role model. She objectifies women. If she was real, she wouldn’t be able to stand up. Her boobs are too big.
I remember being forced away from Barbie as a child because she wasn’t a good body standard, but also drawn towards her because she had better outfits and more fun job options (rock star; glow-in-the-dark princess).
Sindy was a much better role model with her round head and functional clothes.
But guess what, that’s not really what I wanted as a child.
Children (and adults) need fantasy. Escape. Joyful unreality. I didn’t care if she was a good or a bad role model. I just wanted to play with her.
Maybe that’s why I’ve found thetrailer so emotional. It’s been a joy bulletin in my day.
After I file this column, I’m going to take my kids to see the movie and I can’t wait to see the pure, escapist joy on their faces...
And I have a feeling I might enjoy it too. Barbie doesn’t have to be political anymore.
She doesn’t have to be serious. She can just make magic, dance, sing, love, and create an environment where we can find joy.