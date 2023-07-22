Edel Coffey: Barbie's movie-star turn sees her transcend everyday politics

At the time of writing, I am inexplicably excited about Barbie, the movie. I wasn’t even a Barbie girl as a child.

I was a Sindy girl. Sindy was considered a better role model for girls by my mother.

Sindy dressed a bit like I dress now (like a mother of four on the school run) — Breton tops, tailored jeans, ballet flats. Sindy was a realist. B

arbie, on the other hand, was a glamazon with impossible measurements and many lives.

I had two Barbies as a child. One was a glow-in-the-dark Barbie that was brought back from England as a present. The other Barbie I owned was Rock Star Barbie, who looked like a member of the rock band, Heart.

I loved both of these dolls and played with them guiltily while Sindy languished in her functional life.

Sindy just seemed so grounded, so level-headed, always prepared for the next reality. Sindy was a busy doctor, helping people, while Barbie was glowing in the dark and ready for rock stardom.

I have watched the Barbie trailer at least 10 times now, and was surprised to find myself getting emotional each and every time.

CREATING JOY

How strange, I thought. Why is a Barbie trailer making me well up? I kept watching it and watching it and realised the emotion was coming from the fact that the trailer was making me feel so joyful.

The blurb for the film goes like this: Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land.

However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

The trailer shows Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken stepping into the real world with their fluorescent clothes and positive vibes and the world responds with mocking laughter.

So far so ordinary, but the visual world of the Barbie movie is nothing short of transformative. To look at it is to feel happy. It is nostalgia embodied.

Not nostalgia for girls’ childhoods playing with dolls, but nostalgia for a world where joy and enthusiasm are encouraged and enjoyed straightforwardly without cynicism.

Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

My daughters saw me watching the trailer one day and approached the laptop screen, awed into silence by their sheer adoration of what was happening on the screen: Colour, music, dance, bright clothes, people enjoying themselves, joy, sheer joy. What’s not to love?

The trailer brought to mind a RuPaul quote: “With all the darkness that’s going on in the world, you can look at the darkness — don’t stare. It will make you crazy. It will make you cross-eyed. It will make you what it is. The solution is to create magic, dance, sing, love, create environments where you can find joy because you can create joy.”

I think that’s why the Barbie trailer has been so emotional for me, it’s a two-minute injection of serotonin. I realised I’ve been staring at darkness quite a bit, living inside a 24-hour news cycle that gives me 15-minute top-up reminders about floods, and heatwaves, fires, the end of the world.

Of course, we should know about this but the downside of being glued to the news is I feel guilty about doing fun and joyful things because, well, a little voice (or news bulletin) reminds me that the world is on fire.

I do what I can on a personal level to fight climate change, but I don’t think feeling guilty about having fun is helping anyone. I think Rupaul has the right attitude, look at the darkness, be aware of it and do what you can, but don’t let it steal the joy from your life because last time I checked guilt and joylessness do nothing for carbon emissions.

ROLE-MODELS AND POLITICS

For so many years, Barbie has been a source of political argument.

She’s too thin. She’s a bad role model. She objectifies women. If she was real, she wouldn’t be able to stand up. Her boobs are too big.

I remember being forced away from Barbie as a child because she wasn’t a good body standard, but also drawn towards her because she had better outfits and more fun job options (rock star; glow-in-the-dark princess).

Sindy was a much better role model with her round head and functional clothes.

But guess what, that’s not really what I wanted as a child.

Children (and adults) need fantasy. Escape. Joyful unreality. I didn’t care if she was a good or a bad role model. I just wanted to play with her.

Maybe that’s why I’ve found the Barbie trailer so emotional. It’s been a joy bulletin in my day.

After I file this column, I’m going to take my kids to see the movie and I can’t wait to see the pure, escapist joy on their faces...

And I have a feeling I might enjoy it too. Barbie doesn’t have to be political anymore.

She doesn’t have to be serious. She can just make magic, dance, sing, love, and create an environment where we can find joy.