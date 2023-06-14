Richard Hogan: Communion round 2 was a hit for Lizzy — thanks to a great bunch of girls

Four weeks ago my middle daughter Lizzy became sick on her communion day. As I was dressing her she had a seizure and we spent two days in Temple Street Children’s Hospital trying to figure out what had caused her body to shut down.

The verdict: chicken pox!

It was one of the scariest moments we’ve had as a family. But thankfully everything is fine and we have all fallen back to our normal family routine. Except, of course, for the fact that Lizzy spent her communion day and her 9th birthday in hospital.

It really wasn’t until she came home, and began to feel a bit better that she started to process what had happened to her and what she had missed out on. Emotionally, Lizzy resigned herself to the fact she wasn’t going to share that experience with her great friends. And great friends they are.

I have worked in education for more than 20 years and noticed, every now and then you get a cohort of students that are just incredibly supportive and caring of each other. I’d always analyse the group, and question what it is that causes a particular group of children to be so open, honest and loving. At parent/teacher meetings, the answer would reveal itself before my eyes. The parents were kind, funny, compassionate, and thoughtful — the old proverbial apple certainly doesn’t fall too far from the proverbial tree.

And in keeping with the wise old proverb, anytime I’d drop Lizzy to school over the years I was welcomed by warm, smiling faces and friendly chat. Maybe the Dubs are good people after all!!

So, one evening as Lizzy was lying exhausted and itchy on the couch a text came in from the parent group inquiring if Lizzy would like to make her communion when she felt better and all her class friends could get dressed up into their communion dresses and have communion again. Actually maybe the Dubs are legends!

Lizzy wiped the tears away and started to smile. And then videos came in from all her class friends saying how much they missed her and couldn’t wait to do it all again with her. I really hadn’t seen Lizzy properly smile in a couple of days and there she was, ear to ear excitedly thinking about her communion day again.

I often talk about the Grant Study, an 80-year-old longitudinal study carried out by Harvard University, looking at what gives us meaning and satisfaction in our lives. The study found that the quality of your relationships with those you love is the best predictor of life happiness and meaning. I witnessed that data in action as we rounded the corner and saw her friends standing at the church in their dresses with a sign that read, ‘happy communion day Lizzy’.

Lizzy leaned into me and we hugged, she was a little overwhelmed by all the love and support she was witnessing.

Also, standing outside the church on a Bank Holiday Sunday were all the parents. It was very moving to see them all, in good spirits, standing there to support and share in Lizzy’s communion day. The ceremony was beautiful, the Priest made Lizzy the star of the Mass and they all did their readings again. One parent told me that he had goosebumps watching it all unfold. Another parent informed me that when Lizzy didn’t make it to her communion day and word came in that Lizzy was rushed to hospital, all her friends crossed their fingers hoping Lizzy would make a speedy recovery.

Being connected to your community is such an important part of your well-being. I think that is what has been missing for too many years in this country. We have been in the age of extreme individualism and we suffered psychologically from the belief that we don’t need community, all we need is ourselves and money. Resilience, true resilience comes from your community: feeling connected to those around you, feeling supported by your community builds your sense of self and confidence.

As Lizzy sat in the church, enveloped by the support of her friends and community, she was raised up and her confidence returned. As parents we were also elevated by the community response. After the children had gone home and Lizzy was out of her communion dress and dreaming about the day, myself and my wife felt the incredible support of our community. And it meant a lot.

I want to thank all the parents who made that Mass for Lizzy a special day. Her teacher, Ms Calally, for helping the students make the lovely banner and making a wonderful video from all her classmates, and Fr Martin for making Lizzy the star of Sunday morning Mass. Lizzy went from missing her communion to having one of the most special days of her life.

Community is a powerful thing, we should never take it for granted.