Edel Coffey: Holly Willoughby's return to This Morning - and 'courtroom dressing'

Like many media watchers, I awaited Holly Willoughby’s return following Philip Schofield’s scandalous departure from ITV’s This Morning chat show with some anticipation.

What would she say? Would she even address the elephant in the room? I haven’t watched breakfast television with such intense interest since I was a child at home sick from school and listening agog to agony aunt Claire Rayner’s graphic relationship advice.

Like many people, I have been enthralled by the unfolding media storm at the show over the last few weeks that has eventually led up to Schofield’s retirement after accusations of grooming a young showrunner with whom he had a relationship (Schofield denies those accusations).

But while Schofield is the one who is accused of wrongdoing, the focus has shifted to Willoughby, the goody-two-shoes of British television.

With her baby-blonde hair, Bambi eyes, and Julia Roberts smile, she is an idealised version of the girl next door, someone that viewers both relate to and aspire to be like.

She can’t put a foot wrong, and hasn’t done so in her 20-year career.

The worst thing she had done to date was skip the queue to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

As the Schofield storm broke though, Willoughby was accused of being complicit in his wrongdoing by not saying anything about it (she denies all knowledge of Schofield’s affair).

What was really interesting about Willoughby’s return though, was how she looked.

COURTROOM DRESSING

Her appearance was a masterclass in what we have come to know as ‘courtroom dressing’.

Her makeup was natural, accentuating her large eyes. She wore a white sleeveless midi-dress, buttoned up to the neck, just a tasteful flash of leg, and nude-coloured demure sandals.

No cleavage or red patent stilettos here, no bright nail polish either.

Her blonde roots were freshly done, her skin glowing from her recent trip to Portugal.

She looked like she was about to be inducted into a religious cult rather than perform the sort of career-saving high-wire act she was about to in addressing Schofield’s departure.

How women look has become a huge part of our culture, from how women dress for court appearances to how they dress for post-divorce parties or following public humiliations like being cheated on by their spouses (remember Matt Hancock’s wife’s outfits after his affair broke? She wore demure and relatable floral dresses).

Clothes transmit messages about the kind of people we are.

Why else do we dress neatly and formally for an interview? We want to show that we are smart, serious people.

Willoughby was aware of the power of clothes as she draped herself in white, the colour of innocence, the colour of truth-telling, the colour of surrender, the colour of peace.

Willoughby also kept it high street — she knows relatability is her calling card — so she opted for a dress from Reiss, expensive but still within the reach of many of her viewers. How clever she is.

Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

DRESS AS COMMUNICATION

It called to mind Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent court case where Paltrow’s carefully selected outfits seemed to semaphore the message — INNOCENT.

I tuned in every day to see what version of luxury chic Paltrow turned up in and what message she was sending that day.

She stuck to neutrals, knowing that they telegrammed exactly that — neutrality, trustworthiness; no fiery emotional reds or hysterical unhinged purples.

Just calm cool beiges, whites, greys, browns, and blacks.

Shades of white are always used by defendants in court cases for all of the above reasons but also because they usually signal youth, which we often equate with innocence, vulnerability.

Think of who wears white dresses — usually little girls or blushing brides.

Many years ago, when I played music in rock bands, we were making a video for a song. The director, an American student, wanted to convey innocence.

She told me to wear no makeup, a youthful fringe and handed me — yep, you guessed it — a white cotton dress, the kind my six-year-old daughter now wears.

Even a student film-maker knew the quickest route to signalling the innocent look was through the colour white.

It’s fascinating to me how the way we look still plays such a huge part in how people view us, and how easily we can manipulate how people view us just by changing our hair, our outfits, our shoes.

The fake heiress Anna Sorokin, who scammed rich Americans, even hired a ‘court stylist’ to advise her on her courtroom outfits.

She had a whole Instagram account dedicated to her wardrobe and invariably she wore demure dresses in black or white, flat shoes, or white shirts and trousers.

The dresses were the kind that child actors on the cusp of womanhood usually choose for red-carpet events. The shoes made her look frumpy.

Which makes me wonder, do we equate frumpiness with innocence? It seems to be a key characteristic of those wanting to make a good impression on a judge.

If we do equate frumpiness with innocence, does that mean we equate the flip side — sexiness and attractiveness — with guilt?

And if so, what does that say about how we still view women?