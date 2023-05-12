Edel Coffey: Hangovers from life before children and a reminder life doesn’t have a reverse gear

Sometimes life changes so gradually that you don’t even notice it. I was thinking of this last Monday morning as I pushed my shopping trolley around the supermarket. I bumped into a neighbour, the same age as me, with children the same age as mine. We chatted about our respective weekends and what we had done.

‘I went to a gala,’ she said and for a minute I thought, oh, how glamorous! I think images of the New York Met Gala were still floating around my brain like sunspots on my vision, but I quickly realised that she wasn’t talking about that kind of gala at all. Rather the other sort of gala, the one that Irish mams regularly attend with children.

These galas involve driving to somewhere in the midlands and sitting in a humid chlorinated space while your children belt up and down a swimming pool trying to achieve a personal best. Maybe it was just to do with the fact that it was Monday morning but part of me shrank from the reality that this was my understanding of the word gala now. Not a party or carnival or festivity, but a swimming competition.

I had been mulling on this topic for a while because, a few weeks earlier, I had received an email from a premium department store. They were writing to tell me that my platinum loyalty card was being downgraded. I was momentarily offended until I remembered that there was exactly zero advantage to having said platinum loyalty card. Unless you counted the smug feeling you got from the exclusivity of having the actual platinum-coloured thing itself, which of course, was priceless.

The reason for my status downgrade, I was informed, was that I simply wasn’t spending enough money in said shop. The email went on to inform me – and did I imagine a judgmental tone here? – that as I was also unlikely to hit the ‘spend’ required to retain my platinum status, I was being downgraded. Well, I harrumphed. How did they know I wasn’t likely to hit the required spend? Maybe I was just about to go on a massive spending spree? As Julia Roberts said in Pretty Woman, ‘Big mistake! Huge!’

But as with the usage of the word gala, the fact is, I am no longer the same person who was first given that platinum loyalty card. My life has moved on. The platinum loyalty card is a hangover of my old life BC (Before Children), when I spent my wages on clothes, holidays, socialising and scented candles. Of course, my lifestyle habits have changed dramatically since then but I hadn’t really noticed the slow ebb of those expensive frivolities from my life.

But as my loyalty downgrade attests, the tide has absolutely gone out on those things. Sometimes these changes happen without us really noticing. Perhaps that’s why the email announcing my loyalty card downgrade stung a little. It was a too-bald reminder that I am no longer the person I once was, that I might not even be the person I think I am.

It can come as a bit of a shock. It’s a bit like ageing because, for the most part, we can delude ourselves that we are still young and cool and vital, and that this stage we are at in life is just a temporary detour before we return to our former glory. For the most part, we can forget the inconvenient truth that life only moves in one direction. Life doesn’t have a reverse gear.

It’s funny the things that hit home. We get an invite to sign up for an over-55s discount or we’re suddenly eligible for over-65s disease screening or we start using the term ‘I had a fall’ instead of ‘I fell’. Or, simply, we catch sight of ourselves in the mirror. These moments can feel like emotional assaults but, on reflection, they are just the facts.

I used to find these reminders of previous versions of myself, of my old life, painful, particularly when I first crossed the life-changing Rubicon of motherhood. Every automated email from a clothes shop or a city-break offer or a restaurant felt like an SOS from my former life calling to say she wanted me back. But eventually, I’ve come to realise that there are different stages for everything in life and it’s better to be in the stage you are in than to be looking back over your shoulder. I’m sure I already have one foot in the next stage and by the time I realise I am there, I’ll be mourning this stage, the one I’m currently in. But that’s life.

On reflection, I think I should probably be grateful to that department store for downgrading my platinum loyalty card. Ultimately, it’s a reminder that nothing is static, that life moves on, with or without us, that life changes whether you acknowledge it or not. It’s a reminder to get busy living the stage we’re in. It’s a reminder that it’s later than we think.