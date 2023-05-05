Séamas O'Reilly: Monarchy is an insult to common sense - and demeans the collected intellect of humankind

There aren’t many specific benefits to being Northern Irish. So few, in fact, that I’ve been known to say that the only one I can think of is “You don’t end up inherently scared of Northern Irish people”. But there is another, and it’s one I’ll make use of this week, as we crown a new king.

I don’t personally consider myself British, and due to the protections of British and Irish law — not least those enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement — neither am I compelled to do so. I’ve never had a British passport, though some small part of me wants one just so I can grow a moustache for its photo and keep it, side by side with my Irish passport, in a safe deposit box like I’m Jason Bourne. I do, however, have a British birth certificate, having been born, raised, and schooled in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Whether I like it or not — and whatever else I am — I was born, and still remain, a British subject.

My friends from the Republic consider me as Irish as I do. They don’t mind that I’ve never read Peig, or have no idea what a transition year is. My English friends, despite knowing I did GCSEs and A-Levels like them, consider me Irish too, either because they’re committed to the self-determination of Northern Ireland’s Irish population, or don’t really know the difference between Ireland and Northern Ireland anyway.

For the most part, this is fine, until Britain does something so patently absurd that I object. At which point, I find their heckles go up and I’m forced, with great reluctance, to remind my English friends that I speak as a fellow British subject. It’s a nuclear option and not one I use lightly. I’ve certainly never done so in print. But in the case of this week’s royal fever, I’m moved to do so.

Royalism is not a solely English occupation. You may note that many people in Northern Ireland like the royals so much they’ve painted portraits of them on the sides of their own homes. I speak not of them, nor their English equivalents, the people you see covered in badges outside Buckingham Palace, interviewed by TV reporters who are very clearly scared of them. No, I mean regular people.

Everyday people, who don’t think much about the royals at all, aside from a distant feeling that it’s good that they’re there to be gawked at.

QUAINT JOVIALITY

I spent a day in Oxford Circus this week, now a thoroughfare of union flags in time for the big day. I could give a decent slice-of-life report on the quaint joviality of bunting and tea parties, set against clumsily forceful requests that TV viewers in the year 2023 pledge allegiance to the King from home.

I could have a jolly old time riffing on the breathlessly sincere reports about the ceremonial regalia to be used, in which journalists solemnly informed us that, for example, Lord Houghton of Richmond will be carrying The Sword of Temporal Justice. (One of four swords, incidentally, along with two maces, a staff, an orb, and a spoon.)

I could cast a wry eye over the press’s recurring assessment of King Charles as a modern, socially conscious ruler, juxtaposed with their platforming of people like Lady Victoria Hervey, who this week suggested those suspected of protesting the coronation should be imprisoned beforehand.

I could even examine why no one seems to know just how much the whole thing will cost, with one Sky News commentator casually citing “hundreds of millions” — in fact, he misspoke and said “hundreds of billions”, but so vague is the price point, this was not even addressed.

Séamas O'Reilly. Picture: Orfhlaith Whelan

THE GREATEST COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS

It’s just that I find my enthusiasm for any of the above approaches waning.

The UK is undergoing the greatest cost-of-living crisis in living memory, with around 20% of its population in poverty, and two to three million using food banks each year. Inequality Briefing reports that nine of the 10 poorest areas in Europe are in the UK. (The richest in Europe remains London, which might explain the equanimity with which this reality is viewed by those attending the coronation.

As we speak, the nation’s teachers — several of my siblings among them — are striking, along with doctors, nurses, NHS staff, train workers, barristers, passport office workers, driving instructors, coast guard, border force, airport workers, and parcel deliverers.

There are indeed so many ongoing industrial disputes that, in a further bitter irony, they’ve blurred into coverage of the coronation itself. On a pub TV, I caught silent footage of some people waving flags behind barricades and presumed it was yet more footage of happy royalists manning the precession route, only to step closer and discover it was nurses on a picket demanding a fair wage.

FROM ABSURD TO GROTESQUE

In the face of this, spending hundreds of millions on pageantry to celebrate an unfathomably wealthy man, ventures from absurd to grotesque. But that is merely to quibble with the economics. At any price, the choice to venerate entrenched wealth, to glorify the very concept of unearned privilege and inherited inequality itself, is morally obscene.

Life abounds in contradictions, and it is tedious to tell people what things they should and should not take comfort in, so I speak only for myself when I give my own conclusion to all I’ve seen this week: No country, however wealthy or egalitarian, should have a monarchy. The entire premise is an insult to common sense and demeans the collected intellect of humankind.

Every single surviving king or queen is a lamentable moral failure, and a blasphemy against the values that working people have clawed from the grip of crowned thieves and murderers for millennia. It mocks every right we have fought and died to claim for ourselves since the first crown was first forged and first placed on the first fattened head of whatever shabby warlord first fancied himself a God.

Yours sincerely, a British subject.