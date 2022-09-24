Subscriber

Colm O'Regan: My daughters think I can do anything, even handstands

I know the opportunities to truly impress my children will ebb away over time. But within a few short years/ months/ possibly days, they will gradually realise my weaknesses.
Sat, 24 Sep, 2022
Colm O'Regan

Columnist with the Irish Examiner

‘Finish the apple daddy!’ 

I haven’t begun many apples in the last five years; 98% of my apple intake is the remains of my children’s apples. However, now it’s different. 

When they see me in Apple Mop Up mode, they’re excited by what they know I’m going to do. I also know, as an entertainer, I must give the people what they want.

I know the opportunities to truly impress my children will ebb away over time. At the moment, I am the tallest person in their family. I can still lift them, beat them in a race, at a pinch (and also pinch them if I’m losing).

They can take comfort in the fact I am some sort of rock. But within a few short years/ months/ possibly days, they will gradually realise my weaknesses.

I’m sensing it already. They seem so generous in their praise now. They’re doing gymnastics and are slowly progressing to being able to do a handstand. 

‘Can YOU do a handstand Daddy?’ I bend my ‘Men in Black Edgar the Bug, The Giant Alien Cockroach Trapped in a Farmer’s Body’ body and raise my legs briefly.

My brain is sending signals that we’re all going to die. “You’re so good at handstands Daddy,” they lie.

One day they’ll just shake their heads sadly. Knowing they must leave me behind for The Reivers as we try to escape in the aftertimes. But for now, they are eager for me to eat the apple in the Grandad Patsy way.

One day I casually mentioned that Grandad Patsy was a whole-hearted eater of an apple. He would eat the apple core and all. I still remember watching with wonder at the feat, when I was just a young scratcher of apples, a mere skin-stripper.

Him eating a small early home-grown apple like the way one of the Reptilians from V would eat a mouse.

“Could you do that Daddy?” they asked. Indeed I can. I wasn’t going to be one to break a generational line. So now I have become the apple-eater of my father’s eye.

Casually holding it by its stem (no one eats the stem, we’re humans not composters). Disappearing it.

The children squeal with delight. Pure wonder in their eyes. I drink in the feeling, knowing I will need it to sustain me in future decades when life will be a series of “Ah Daddy, would you not wear a different jumper?” and “Where’s Daddy wandered off to?”

It is not without consequences. Because I’m eating the pips, there will be apple trees growing in my stomach. That is something we’re going to just have to deal with.

As the first little buds peep out through my nose and ears, and start to attract pollinators, they’ll have to be trimmed along with the weird alien-mole white hair that comes out of there too. But we’re entering the dormant season anyway so the germination is a while off. For now, it’s all gain, no pain.

There is a flip-side to this hero-worship. When I am completely wrong about something.

We were late for a thing recently and it was because I had got the time wrong.

“Can you just get into the car and don’t be delaying?” I said to the eldest. “I’m not delaying Daddy. I said we needed to go and you said we had plenty of time.”

I reacted to this speaking of truth to power by cutting her out of the will. Which is reasonable.

But when you’re a hero, there is nothing harsher than knowing you’ve let someone down.

Still, on balance isn’t it nice? That you can have humans who think the simple things you do are worth a cheer.

And that’s really the core of it.

