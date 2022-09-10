Harry Styles should come to Cork to see what real spitting is

There are times when the doings of the famous wash over you. And then are times when rumours of their doings hit you square in the face. Or land in your lap.

Previously, if you had asked me to comment on actress Florence Pugh’s supposed frostiness to director Olivia Wilde during screenings of the film Don’t Worry Darling, a frostiness that was alleged to have been due to the fact that Olivia Wilde and co-lead Harry Styles were in a relationship and that that relationship may have been, shall-we-say partially ‘in parallel with’ Wilde’s previous ‘strong line’ with Florence Pugh’s ex-boyfriend Zach Braff’s friend, Jason Sudeikis, DEEP BREATH, then I would have said ‘I’m not sure who any of those people are.’

(I’d do it politely. I am not someone who writes ‘WHO ARE THEY?’ on Facebook under a story about a celebrity. That’s because I am aware that Facebook is on the Internet, three doors down from a thing called Google so I can find out ‘WHO ARE THEY?’ from that. Rather than let the world know straight away that I’m a knob, I try to keep them guessing for a little bit anyway.)

But either way, it wasn’t until a Forbes magazine caught my eye that I cared. There I was, minding my own business, checking my bitcoin investments when I saw: ‘Fans Are Convinced That Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine During ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere’ There is a lot to unpack here, as the therapist said at the hotel check-in.

First of all Forbes? Really? Aren’t you the money people? Why is everyone reporting on celebrity news now? Will Ireland’s Own be next? I want to Miss Flanagan Investigates, Pudsy, Tales of Long Ago and if it’s celebrity it should be Mary Kennedy, not a feud involving Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby. Stay in your lane Forbes. Tell me about bauxite derivatives.

And the past tense of spit is spat. Or “is after glugging on him” as we’d say in Cork. But it had my attention.

Once a story involves spitting, a rubicon has been crossed. Or spat on. It sticks in the memory then. Spitting evokes the disgust response. ‘How could they….’ In movies the spitter is The Bad Guy Being A Fierce Bad Guy or occasionally an upset mother who thinks the small town cop isn’t doing enough to find her missing child. See Understandable Spitting. Sometimes it’s a work of outsider art. We still remember Eamonn Dunphy’s freeze-frame football analysis of the spit from Frank RIjkaard to Rudi Voeller’s curls in Italia 90. A sort of performance art. In fact, Picasso is supposed to have said “If I spit, they will take my spit and frame it as great art.”

If that is the case, people who spat on pavements are Jackson Pollock. No one was buying their work during the pandemic. Gluggers and snotters were shunned.

And yet I remember being a teenage boy, spitting was a skill to be honed. Various forms of spitting – peashooting bits of saliva-ed paper out of Bic-pens, flicking spits on those yellow rulers, spitting chewing gum and volleying it or catching it in your mouth again, laconic side of the mouth spitting, spitting for distance, or just general hard-chaw spitting while smoking.

That could just of course be teenage boys exploring the boundaries of being disgusting. What can I say? We were trailblazers.

For the record, of course, Chris Pine and Harry Styles have called the whole story nonsense. He obviously didn’t spit on him. But it briefly turned a really boring sleb story into an intriguing one.

And now my life has been enriched by knowing all these people a bit better.