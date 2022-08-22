Colm O'Regan: Not all subredditors are normal sheeple

No matter how tenuous the link, my brain found a connection with maths and Marlo from The Wire
Colm O'Regan. Picture: Roger Kenny Photography

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 07:07
Colm O'Regan

Columnist with the Irish Examiner

My wife asks me what I’m laughing at. “Is it one of your groups?”

It IS one of my groups.

Social media can be a cesspit. An absolute dumpster fire. (Even though we have skips here, not dumpsters. Often located on the sidewalk/footpath). Social media sucks our time by wanting us to endlessly scroll. It has been manipulated to bring down democracies. Conspiracy theories born among the loolahs seep into normal peoples’ lives and split families.

BUT… there are also times when it’s just nice. In places like the very specific Facebook groups and the subreddits. Those communities of
interest that are so niche, I can’t see a way you would have met these people before the advent of social media. The people who appreciate one TV show from the mid-90s or a rare hobby, or people who like old maps. And making jokes that only one person will get.

I am in a few groups. I won’t name them verbatim because then everyone will want to join. Day-trippers coming in asking stupid questions about 400-day-old jokes that have gotten out of hand. Or conspiracy theorists who claim we’re all sheeple. There are groups for homemade farm tools. People send their likes and their loves to those who have made their own fence post pile drivers. I watch from the sidelines jealous of their ingenuity.

Speaking of tools, I made a tool of myself in the corrugated iron group I am a member of. Not a euphemism. Just a load of people who love looking at photos of old sheds. I posted a photo of a warehouse wall in Cork that turned out to be corrugated asbestos. A corrugated rookie mistake. Mortifying. I nearly left. But the others were kind. I am in another group devoted to the cartoon strip, Calvin and Hobbes. A cartoon I hadn’t thought about in decades.

What’s beautiful about these communities is how they might be helping someone who is isolated. I often wonder what used to happen before the internet when someone had a joke with no-one to tell it to. Someone in a small village in Saskatchewan in 1983 who thought of a joke based on a niche reference requiring knowledge of both Norman Wisdom and The Velvet Underground and they knew it would remain forever unsaid until now. Imagine that connection where someone in Antigua likes your joke that links short puck-outs and Better Call Saul.

Crucial to the success of any group are the unsung heroes, the admins. An admin needs to set the tone, to jump on any sign that the group is headed, shall we say, in the QAnon direction. People brought together by a single issue can easily whip into an echo chamber. If the admins let it get out of hand, before you know it, the ‘Overton window’ of what is acceptable to write has moved in the ‘It Hasn’t Been Acceptable To Say That Since 1982 Alabama’ direction.

But let’s not focus on the negative immediately. It’s still about the connections. To the man in central Chile who was one of very few to laugh at my terrible joke linking mathematics and Marlo from The Wire, thank you for the appreciation. If you’re in Lyracompane and the only one into a very particular form of Japanese Manga where all characters have hairy shoulders, I’m sure there’s a FB group or subreddit for you.

If we ever do tear this whole thing down and build it again, can we keep the niche stuff? Where grown adults can make a joke that no-one else in their lives will get apart from anyone who likes both the A-team and the Asian sport of kabbadi.

Excuse me — I need to go. I’ve just thought of a joke three people will get.

Colm O'Regan: I'm jealous of my eldest daughter, but it's a good jealousy

