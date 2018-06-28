Home»Today's Stories

Trucker took pictures while driving past crash

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Liam Heylin

The driver of an articulated truck used both hands to take photographs of a serious traffic accident as he drove past it and yesterday he was convicted of careless driving.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said the lorry driver was rubbernecking while driving past the scene of a serious injury and taking pictures.

Garda Karl McCarthy was one of the officers dealing with the serious road traffic crash at the South Ring Road when he saw the lorry driver, Vlad Moigradean of Aherlow Heights, Tipperary town, driving past.

Garda Karl McCarthy stopped the lorry and spoke to the driver. The guard also examined the driver’s phone and saw that it contained photographs of the accident scene with which Garda McCarthy had been dealing at the time.

Judge Olann Kelleher wondered if the driver realised how serious the offence was. Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the accused man, who had no previous convictions, now realised the seriousness of it.

Judge Kelleher said he could disqualify the driver but would not do so because it was his livelihood. The judge imposed a €600 fine.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said the offence would carry five penalty points.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Cork transport chiefs promise 'soft and subtle’ car ban reboot in August

My focus is on keeping people of Ireland safe, says next Garda commissioner Drew Harris

Bail for man, 74, charged over threat to kill wife

Man, 41, pleads guilty to defiling girl under age of 17


Breaking Stories

Further tests needed to determine cause of death of baby girl in Kerry

The lotto results are in...

Gardaí seek any information to help find Dublin man

Medical cannabis prescriptions may be available within two weeks

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

    • 9
    • 18
    • 20
    • 27
    • 38
    • 39
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »