Home»Today's Stories

Ryanair made injured air hostess pay for flight home

Thursday, July 12, 2018
Ray Managh

Ryanair’s decision to make an injured air hostess pay for her flight home was not an aggravating factor in a €60,000 personal injury claim against the airline, a judge has ruled.

Laura Albacete, from Spain, was awarded €30,000 damages against Ryanair. She had sued for €60,000.

Judge Francis Comerford in the Circuit Civil Court awarded cabin crew member Laura Albacete, from Manelvidal, Vielha, Spain, €30,000 damages against Ryanair. She was injured when she tumbled down the rear steps of a Boeing aircraft.

Samantha Cruess Callaghan, counsel for Ms Albacete, told the court her client had fallen from the top to the bottom of an air-stairs, operated hydraulically from the rear of the plane, on a wet morning at Cork Airport on February 11, 2012.

Ms Cruess Callaghan, who appeared with Rose Sweeney of Coleman Legal Partners, said Ms Albacete had struck her head and had been knocked unconscious for a brief period.

Ms Albacete, 28, said she had been taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she was examined in the emergency department and found to have suffered a head injury and a sprained ankle.

She said that following treatment she had decided to fly home to Spain to recover and Ryanair had insisted on her paying for her airfare.

Judge Comerford heard she had suffered from headaches following her accident and had also sustained a possible post-traumatic optic neuropathy.

She had remained in Spain for six months before returning to work but had given up the job she loved after a short period.

Ms Albacete said her life’s dream had been to become an air hostess and to facilitate this she had taken on work as an au pair with Gillian Molyneoux in Cork to polish up her English.

Judge Comerford said he accepted absolutely that the aeroplane was in good and proper condition and it had not been negligent of Ryanair to use it at the time. Ms Albacete had been injured in an unfortunate fall on the stairs which, following the incident, had been found by a number of Ryanair staff, including the flight captain, to be wet and slippery.

The airline had no knowledge of these wet and slippery conditions prior to the accident.

He said that according to her evidence and medical reports Ms Albacete still suffered, six years after the accident, from headaches at least once a month.

The judge said she had at least suffered amnesia immediately following the accident and may have been knocked unconscious. For pain and suffering and disruption to her lifestyle he awarded her €21,000 with an extra €9,000 for difficulties she had experienced for a short time with her eyes.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

RyanairAir Hostess

Related Articles

Latest: Ryanair make alternative arrangements for 5,000 passengers affected by strike

Update: Ryanair pilot strike to go ahead tomorrow as parties fail to reach agreement

Ryanair slams pilots union as flights cancelled

Latest: Ryanair cancels 30 flights between Ireland and UK on Thursday

More in this Section

Online child safety plan branded a ‘failure’

Royals bring much-needed rain on their Irish parade

Kraftwerk on another dimension at Marquee

Cut-off for cancer payouts imposed


Breaking Stories

Orange Order parade passes off peacefully in Belfast

Focus Ireland helped record 14,500 people at risk of homelessness in 2017

Man found guilty of causing serious harm to two women by infecting them with HIV

Dayna Kearney found not guilty of dangerous driving after four friends die in crash

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

    • 2
    • 14
    • 21
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »