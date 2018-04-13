Home»Today's Stories

RTÉ pays out over €180k after Kean comments

Friday, April 13, 2018
Michael Clifford

RTÉ has paid out in excess of €180,000 in damages and costs as a result of comments by solicitor Gerald Kean about garda whistleblowers Sgt Maurice McCabe and John Wilson in 2014.

Maurice McCabe

The Disclosures Tribunal heard Mr Kean had been briefed negatively about both men by garda commissioner Martin Callinan the day before he appeared on the Marian Finucane radio show, during which the remarks were made.

Mr Kean told the tribunal Mr Callinan had told him the whistleblowers had not co-operated with an internal garda investigation and that both had broken data protection laws. 

Neither of these statements were based on fact and led to legal proceedings being taken by Mr McCabe and Mr Wilson.

The Irish Examiner understands RTÉ settled the actions with the payment of over €180,000. The station had no comment to make.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Disclosures TribunalCharleton TribunalMaurice McCabeJohn WilsonRTEGerald Kean

Related Articles

Celebrity solicitor was ‘sold a pup’ by garda commissioner

Dr keen to stress he believed Callinan

RSA boss Brett told ‘phone could be monitored’

RSA chief told phone could be monitored, Charleton Tribunal hears

More in this Section

Book of condolence for US couple who died in Gap of Dunloe accident

FG Minister has ‘no objection’ to deal with Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin: State loses €200m as no tax on banks’ profit

‘Different purpose’ for INM data search


Breaking Stories

Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 21, missing from Dublin

Arlene Foster: Energy was most complex brief

Search underway for missing swimmer in Galway Bay

Girl, 17, missing from Kildare

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 35
    • 40
    • 42
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »