RTÉ pays out over €180k after Kean comments

RTÉ has paid out in excess of €180,000 in damages and costs as a result of comments by solicitor Gerald Kean about garda whistleblowers Sgt Maurice McCabe and John Wilson in 2014.

The Disclosures Tribunal heard Mr Kean had been briefed negatively about both men by garda commissioner Martin Callinan the day before he appeared on the Marian Finucane radio show, during which the remarks were made.

Mr Kean told the tribunal Mr Callinan had told him the whistleblowers had not co-operated with an internal garda investigation and that both had broken data protection laws.

Neither of these statements were based on fact and led to legal proceedings being taken by Mr McCabe and Mr Wilson.

The Irish Examiner understands RTÉ settled the actions with the payment of over €180,000. The station had no comment to make.