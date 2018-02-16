‘Rents landlord TDs charge should be listed on register’, says Cork TD

A national register detailing how much landlord TDs rent out properties for would ensure transparency and prevent politicians using their position to ramp up rental prices.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD, Mick Barry, called for legislative change, after the latest Dáil declarations-of-interest report revealed that at least 30 of the Dáil’s 158 TDs are also landlords.

As reported in yesterday’s Irish Examiner, at the end of last year one-in-five of Ireland’s TDs officially said they were leasing properties on the rental market, including some who were renting more than a dozen homes nationwide.

The figure, which includes a large number of politicians from Fine Gael and from Fianna Fáil, and at least a quarter of the current cabinet, has led homelessness campaigner, Fr Peter McVerry, to claim that Ireland’s spiralling rental crisis was not being addressed because of a group-think “mindset” among TDs who only see the issue from a landlord’s perspective.

The claim has been rejected by many of the TDs involved.

However, Cork North Central TD, Mr Barry, said, last night, that if landlord TDs really want to prove there is no conflict of interest, they should agree to set up a national price register for all properties — including their own — leased on the market.





“We know that a quarter of the cabinet are landlords and that the Dáil itself is rife with landlordism, too.

“The Government’s pro-landlord policy is determined, first and foremost, by Fine Gael’s slavish pro-market policies.

“I think we should be told, now, what kind of rents these ministers and TDs are charging,” he said.

“There should be a national register of the rents charged each year by every landlord in the State, but the cabinet and Dáil information should be put out there first.”

The renewed Dáil landlord criticism came as the latest www.daft.ie report revealed that rent prices are now surging beyond boom-era levels, with averages of €1,822 in Dublin, €1,180 in Cork, and €1,227 nationwide.